It was a priority for the Armuchee Lady Indians to display improved focus on Tuesday night, and that's exactly what they did in a pair of convincing, two-set victories on their home court over Haralson County and Cedartown.
Armuchee head coach Clint Decker said despite going 2-1 in a quad match at Model last Thursday his team wasn't quite as sharp as they have been previously this season and he wanted to see them improve in that area on Tuesday.
"Tonight was definitely different from last week," said Decker. "I felt like we weren't as focused last week (at Model), and it showed in how we played. So that was a point of emphasis the last several days at practice. I wanted our girls to know that you have to be focused every match, every set, every point because if you aren't, you have the chance to get beaten. I was proud of how they responded tonight. We were focused from the start and were intentional with what we did in both matches tonight."
Armuchee (19-3) opened the tri-match with a quick dispatching of Haralson County as the host team took the first set 25-10 and completed the victory with a 25-14 advantage in the second set.
After Cedartown knocked off Haralson County in two sets (26-24, 25-15) in the second match of the proceedings, it was the Lady Indians' turn once again to show their dominance. They set the tone with a 25-11 first-set win over the visiting Lady Bulldogs and then closed out the night with a 25-12 second-set victory to claim the match.
Individually for Armuchee, Mallory Hulsey compiled 25 kills in the two victories, and Bailey Tomlin was solid all around as well with 10 kills and 10 digs. Aubrie Cordle had a good night at the net with nine kills.
Rounding out the stats for the Lady Indians were Jaslyn Edwards with 10 digs, Kyleigh Powell with six aces and Cailyn Poole with 38 assists.
"We don't want to sound over-confident, but every match we feel like it is about us and what we do," said Decker. "It doesn't matter who we play, if we play the way we are supposed to play and be intentional, I think we're going to be a pretty tough out for anybody."
Another advantage of having a big lead like Decker's team experienced multiple times on Tuesday is getting the chance for other players to find their way onto the court for valuable experience in case they are needed due to injuries or other circumstances later on in the season.
"Having people ready to step in when someone goes down is very important," said Decker. "We've got good volleyball players that haven't gotten to play much just because of how talented our other girls are on the court who start. So getting those girls varsity experience like they got tonight I think will pay dividends for us down the road."
Following the pair of wins, Armuchee will turn its attention to Region 7-A Division I play which they will open on Thursday by traveling to Dade County for a tri-match against the host Lady Wolverines and Pepperell starting at 6 p.m.
"Our girls' homework is to get familiar with Dade County and watch some film on them before we go up there," said Decker. "We've seen Pepperell already this year, and they are a tough team too. Dade County is going to be scrappy so we've got to focus on the little things."