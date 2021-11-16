The Armuchee Lady Indians tasted some great success last season, winning the Region 6-A Public Championship and advancing to the second round of the Class A Public state tournament.
They have their sights set on accomplishing similar goals in 2021-22, but they will need some new faces to step up to help that happen. The Lady Indians will have to replace the production of three starters that were lost to graduation following last season’s memorable run, but veteran head coach Michelle Arp said her players are working hard in preseason practice to make that happen.
Armuchee does return a couple big contributors, one each in the front court and the back court, and several younger players are expecting to take that next step forward to fill the shoes of those that have moved on after setting a strong foundation of region success last year.
Below you will find all the info you need to know in order to get ready for the quickly approaching season, including a quick snapshot of the Lady Indians heading into the 2021-22 campaign and an interview with Arp.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Michelle Arp (11th season)
Last year’s record: 18-7 (Region 6-A Public Champions, Advanced to Class A Public Second Round)
Starters lost from last season: 3
Key players: Olivia Moses (F, Sr.), Bailey Tomlin (G, Jr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has preseason practice gone so far and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
ARP: Our preseason focus has been adjusting to new roles and learning how to contribute to our team’s success as a whole. I have enjoyed watching their love for the game and playing for each other each day at practice. These factors have contributed to the program’s work ethic and tradition of heart and hustle.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2021-22 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
ARP: I feel like we have a scrappy group that enjoys playing together. We challenge each player to leave it all on the court each day in practice and in games. We graduated three really big contributors on our team, but we will return several players who contributed to our success last season. We are looking forward to big results this year from lone senior Olivia Moses along with returning players who had significant minutes last season with Bailey Tomlin and Jaslyn Edwards. We will all be filling new shoes on the court with new faces who are ready to contribute.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
ARP: Region 6-A Public is very competitive and last season we advanced in the state tournament. For us to reach our potential, we will have to continue to improve each game, being a better team than when we left the court the previous game. We will need to quickly become confident in our new roles and positions. We will need our veteran players to each contribute offensively and everyone will have to be prepared to bring intensity on the court.
RN-T: What are your overall goals and/or expectations for what your team can accomplish this season?
ARP: Armuchee has had a great start to athletic performance this ’21-’22 school year so far, and we are going to work hard to put ourselves in a place to continue this trend. It will not be easy, but our girls have the determination and drive to give it all they have and advance in the state tournament again this season.