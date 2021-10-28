CHICKAMAUGA -- Armuchee came out fired up and took control of the momentum on Wednesday early in their Class A/AA Public State Tournament Elite Eight matchup at Gordon Lee. But just as quickly as the visitors grabbed it, the host Lady Trojans snatched it back and never let it go after that to send the Lady Indians to a season-ending loss.
Armuchee (33-6) reeled off eight straight points in the first set to take a 12-7 lead and then led 18-12 and 19-14 later in the set, but Gordon Lee scored 11 straight points to rally for a 25-19 win and set the tone for the rest of the match that ended with the Lady Trojans sweeping the contest in three sets.
Gordon Lee (39-8) kept up the pressure in the second set, jumping out to a 7-1 lead and then essentially put the set away with a seven-point run to go up 17-6 before cruising to a 25-15 advantage. They controlled the third set as well, jumping ahead quickly and never letting Armuchee get any closer to the lead than three points at, which came at 14-11, before completing the sweep with a 25-16 victory in the clinching set.
"We felt like the girls were focused and ready, and we built that lead in the first set of five or six points," said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. "But (Gordon Lee) went on a run where we couldn't seem to pass, and that really killed our offense. I honestly felt like our energy was so high to start that first set, and after we really gave that one away, we really weren't the same the rest of the match."
Carlee Poole led the stats for Armuchee with 18 assists, and Emily Tomlin and Bailey Tomlin each added seven kills.
The Lady Indians were in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2017 and set a new single-season wins record for the program with 33. Decker said it's always tough when the season ends so suddenly, but he said he told his team that they should be proud of all they did this year.
"We told the girls after the match tonight that the further they get away from this, the more they will be able to look back and see how special a season it really was," said Decker. "There are very few teams in the state that have won over 30 matches, and we were one of the final eight teams standing in our classification. Every single team other than the state champion is going to experience what we felt tonight after the loss. This team has nothing to hold their heads down about. They accomplished a lot this year, and it was a lot of fun to coach them."
Armuchee will lose three seniors to graduation, including the two-time Area 6-A/AA Player of the Year Poole, All-Area selection Emily Tomlin and Olivia Moses, but they will also return several talented players that had a big impact on the team's success in 2021. Decker said he is already excited about how good his team can be next season.
"We're losing the area player of the year with Carlee and two great seniors with Emily and Olivia, but we feel like we're returning some really good hitters and our best defensive specialist," said Decker. "We've got a lot of pieces back, and we feel like we can replace some of the pieces we're losing with some more really good players. The outlook for next year is good. We should be one of the best teams in our area again from the get-go."
Gordon Lee advances to play Lovett in the Class A/AA Public Final Four on Saturday.