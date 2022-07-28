The Armuchee Lady Indians improved throughout the season in 2021 and peaked toward the end of the schedule, which helped them clinch their first trip to the postseason since 2017.
With an experienced, upperclassmen heavy roster returning this year, the ingredients are there for another possible run to a state berth, but the Lady Indians and head coach Andy Henderson know they will have to truly earn it as they move into a deep and talented new region.
Armuchee will compete in Region 7-A Division-I this season after GHSA reclassification with the new region including six state playoff teams from last year, including the Lady Indians.
Henderson will rely a lot on his returning upperclassmen, which includes a senior class of eight. Among the top returning players are shortstop Kelsey Wooten, who hit over .500 in 2021, senior catcher Izzy Espy, who was steady offensively and defensively last season, and junior pitcher Sara Harris, who was a first-team all-region player. Those are just a few pieces of the talented roster Armuchee has locked and loaded for what they hope will be another run to the postseason.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Andy Henderson (third season)
Last year’s record: 10-7-1 (lost in first round of state tournament)
Starters lost from last season: 2
Key players: Kelsey Wooten (SS, Sr.), Izzy Espy (C, Sr.), Emily McBurnett (OF/2B, Sr.), Kenzie Osborn (1B/OF, Sr.), Sara Harris (P, Jr.)
Season opener: Aug. 6 at Gilmer (vs. Coahulla Creek and Gilmer)
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has the summer program and preseason practices gone so far, and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
HENDERSON: Summer practices have gone very well. Great numbers and the girls have worked hard every day. Main focus has been our defense. We are a pretty good hitting team. We lost two senior outfielders from last year’s team, and we have some young girls battling for those spots.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2022 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
HENDERSON: Experience. We have eight seniors. We have seven returning starters. Our all-region junior pitcher, Sara Harris, is back and ready to go. My main concern is our defense, especially in the outfield.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
HENDERSON: Hit the dang ball. We faced some very good pitching last year and will face some more this year. Make the routine plays and every once in a while, make a great play. Throw strikes and make the opponent put it in play.
RN-T: What are the overall goals and/or expectations for what your team wants to accomplish this season?
HENDERSON: The goal is make the playoffs. This new region is the SEC of GHSA softball. There are six playoff teams from last year in the region which means two playoff teams will be sitting at home at the end of the regular season, and we don’t want to be one of them.