The Armuchee Lady Indians capped last season with a state tournament berth, and the potential is there to have that same success in 2022-23 according to veteran head coach Michelle Arp.
The Lady Indians return several players with a good bit of court experience and will also add some new players that should provide depth and balance. Although there are some big shoes to fill after leading scorer Olivia Moses was lost to graduation, multiple players who made a big impact on the run to the state tournament are back, including seniors Bailey Tomlin and Jaslyn Edwards.
Arp’s hope for this year’s team is to not just learn lessons in games, but to compete every day in practice in order for players to make each other better and peak at the right time late in the season. A challenging non-region schedule should only help that goal as well as Armuchee will be tested early before heading into a talented Region 7-A Division I slate.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Michelle Arp (12th season)
Last year’s record: 11-17 (lost in first round of the Class A Public state tournament to Commerce)
Starters lost: 1
Key players: Bailey Tomlin (G, Sr.), Maggie Duke (G, Sr.), Jaslyn Edwards (F, Sr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: What has been the biggest focus or emphasis for your team in preseason practice and in the early-season games?
ARP: This season, our team has been working to attack each day with gratitude to end practice better than we started. We want to challenge each other in practice, as well as in games, to play with intensity, so that we show up ready to compete in games. We are looking to attack on offense, and we are working on becoming more versatile offensively. We have scheduled larger schools in our early-season games to help prepare us for region play in a new classification.
RN-T: What do you think are some areas of strength for your team right now, and what does your team need to improve on going forward to have the kind of success it wants to achieve?
ARP: Since we only graduated one senior, we have several players that got lots of game experience last season that will bring some confidence to the court. We have a great group of girls who work hard and enjoy basketball. With the returning players, we have we also added six freshmen who have been working extremely hard in practice and over the summer to contribute to our team’s success. This season, I look forward to the growth of team chemistry and being able to substitute deeper on the bench.
RN-T: What are the keys, or what will your team have to hang its hat on this season to reach its full potential?
ARP: This season, our team will have to battle in a new, very talented region day in and day out. For our team to reach our potential, we will need to win the controllables — hustle, boards and defense every night — while having multiple players consistently contribute for our team on offense.
RN-T: Long-term this season, what are the biggest goals or expectations for what this team can accomplish?
ARP: Our team goal this season is to improve each game, so that we can be playing our best ball at the end, putting ourselves in the best position possible to advance out of the region tournament to the state playoffs.