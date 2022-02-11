The Armuchee girls have bigger goals still ahead at the Region 6-A Public tournament, but with their win Friday, they already have reservations for an even bigger tournament.
The Lady Indians got off to a slow start in their opening game of the region tournament on their home floor, but their offense got going in a hurry as they grabbed the momentum late in the first quarter and rode it to a convincing 52-33 victory over Drew Charter to advance to the semifinals on Saturday and also punch their ticket to the Class A Public state tournament.
Both teams couldn’t seem to find the offensive rhythm early on Friday as neither scored in the first three and a half minutes of the game, but Armuchee (10-14) finished the opening period on a 7-1 run that set the tone for the rest of the game. It was never competitive after that as the Lady Indians pushed their advantage to 23-9 at the break and put the finishing touches on by outscoring Drew Charter 20-8 in the third to take a 43-17 lead going into the final quarter.
Armuchee head coach Michelle Arp said even though her team didn’t see the ball go through the hoop early on Friday, they aren’t a team that gets down and kept working to take control of the game.
“This is the third time in about two weeks that we’ve played (Drew Charter) with the way the schedule worked out, and every time we’ve played them, they’ve made adjustments,” said Arp. “I just told our girls to focus on us and continue to work hard at what we were doing. We reacted well to what they threw at us, our bench provided a good spark today and everyone played really hard. We battled like we have all year.
“I’m just so proud of them. From where we were at the start of the season, we’ve come a long way. Our girls just kept focusing all year on getting better every step of the way. To punch that ticket to state is a huge blessing and a tribute to the hard work put in by our girls to get better. Everyone did their part doing what we had to do to achieve our goal of a trip to the state tournament.”
Armuchee’s lone senior, Olivia Moses, came up huge once again as she has done several times this season as she scored a team-high 18 points in the season-extending victory, including 11 in the second quarter when the Lady Indians really extended their lead for the first time. Moses echoed her head coach’s thoughts on her team improving throughout the season to reach their goals.
“Honestly, from where we’ve come from this season, struggling to start the year, we’ve really grown, and going to State is the cherry on top for us,” said Moses. “We’ve all been working hard to get better. I consider us underdogs because we lost some good players from last year’s team, and the way we have fought to get back to state again this year says a lot about our team. Like today, we were really struggling to find our groove at the first of the game, but we just always try to be consistent and keep working. I really rely on my teammates and they rely on me, and we were able to pull out a big win today.”
Several Armuchee players contributed to the victory as nine different players scored, six different players made at least one 3-pointer and the team pulled down an impressive 59 rebounds. Emily McBurnett added nine points to finish behind the team-leading total by Moses. Chloe Shaw contributed seven points as well.
Shannelia Schiffer was one of the few bright spots for Drew Charter (4-16) in their season-ending loss as she scored a game-high 19 points. Kyla Stafford added six.
The win pushes Armuchee into the semifinals Saturday at 3 p.m. where they will take on No. 1 seed Mt. Zion.
“Mt. Zion is a very talented and athletic team, and they are the top seed for a reason,” said Arp. “We’re just going to come out here tomorrow and leave it all on the court.”