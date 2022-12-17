Armuchee head coach Michelle Arp will be the first to admit that her team didn’t play it’s best game on Friday.
But she will also acknowledge that it’s a sign of a gritty, improving team to be able to not play its best — and still win a game.
That was the case on Friday night, when the Lady Indians pulled away late to beat the Woodland Lady Wildcats 41-21 in the opening round of the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament at Armuchee High School.
A 12-3 run in the fourth quarter sealed the win for the Lady Indians, who improve to 7-3 on the year.
“We know we didn’t play our best, but we still won the game. We just didn’t get in a good rhythm tonight, and I told the girls that some nights are like that in basketball,” Arp said. “Tomorrow, we just have to bring better energy and finish better offensively.”
It was a tough night shooting for both teams, with Armuchee holding a 10-5 lead after one quarter and 20-9 lead at halftime.
“We had a really hard time scoring tonight, and a lot of that credit goes to Armuchee,” said Woodland coach Kyle Morgan. “We missed some layups, we made some careless turnovers, but they forced us into some of that. They play really tough defense. It can be frustrating when you’re always playing transition defense like we were tonight, and not being in our set defense, because we weren’t scoring. But we just have to come back tomorrow and try to correct some things from tonight’s game.”
Armuchee was led by senior Jaslyn Edwards, who posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Bailey Tomlin added eight points, while Chloe Shaw and Tori Vitello each chipped in seven points.
Only three players scored for Woodland (2-7), with Megan Schultz scoring 12 points, Morgan Echols adding six points and Reagan Weightman adding three.
Armuchee advances in the tournament bracket to face a familiar foe in the semifinals on Saturday at 5 p.m., the Model Lady Blue Devils, who trounced Chattooga 55-35, in their opening-round matchup.
“It’s good for our team to experience a big atmosphere like this tournament,” Arp said. “We’ve played better recently than we did tonight, so hopefully we can pull together and finish better in our next game. It’s kind of strange being in a different region than Model now, so this is a rare chance to play them.”
Woodland will face Chattooga on Saturday in the consolation bracket at 5 p.m.