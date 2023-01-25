The Armuchee Lady Indians had a halftime lead on Tuesday at Coosa, but they knew they still had to pick it up a notch in the final two quarters.
After a specific talk in the locker room at the half, that's exactly what head coach Michelle Arp's group did as Armuchee used defensive intensity and quality shot selection to reel off 20 straight points in the third quarter to pull away and coast to a 54-28 victory over its Floyd County foe.
The Lady Indians (12-9, 7-4 7-A Division I) struggled a bit offensively over the first and second quarter but still were able to put themselves on top on the scoreboard. They led 14-7 at the end of the first and scored five quick points in a row to end the second and go to the break with a 22-15 advantage.
But Arp said she knew her team could do more to put itself in a better position to take control of the game.
"At halftime we talked about our defensive intensity and how we needed to pick it up," said Arp. "We made some adjustments and changes to make our rotations better, and we just wanted to play more alive in the third quarter. We got some steals and were quick in transition, and that really gave us momentum."
After surrendering the opening bucket of the second half to Coosa (3-19, 2-9), Armuchee locked in on its coach's halftime words and made life tough on the Lady Eagles' ball-handlers, forcing several turnovers with its pressure defense thanks to a half-court trap. That, along with easy looks at the basket thanks to improved ball movement, allowed the Lady Indians to score the next 20 points in the contest, turning a 22-17 lead into a 42-17 lead.
Armuchee eventually led 42-19 going to the fourth. Coosa showed some fight of its own to get to the free throw line to score the first five points of the fourth and cut the deficit to 18, but that was as close as it got as the Lady Indians scored six straight to push the advantage back to 24 at 48-24.
Jaslyn Edwards led Armuchee with 16 points, including six during the team's third quarter run. Bailey Tomlin was also in double figures with 13 points, eight coming in the third.
Maggie Duke contributed seven for the Lady Indians, and Peyton Puckett scored six on a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers.
"We had lots of contributors tonight," said Arp. "Not just scoring, but in every category. We had several girls with steals and deflections, and we got some big rebounds too."
No Coosa player reached double figures as its leading scorer was Brooke McClellan with nine points. Riyah Manley added six, and Ava Osborne scored five.
Armuchee is back home on Friday to host Trion in an important region matchup starting at 7 p.m.
"Every single one of these region games are big for us," said Arp. "We haven't played well on the road so to do that tonight and finish it was good for us. We're still trying to put four good quarters together. We put two together tonight in the second half, but we need to find a way to extend that to four."
Coosa will be on the road on Friday as it looks to bounce back at Chattooga at 6 p.m.