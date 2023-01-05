Armuchee got off to a slow start in its first game back from the holiday break but got going in the right direction in a hurry to rally for a 44-32 victory at home over Haralson County in a non-region matchup.
After being held scoreless in the opening quarter and trailing 8-0, the Lady Indians (9-5) made up ground in the second quarter by scoring 16 points to cut the deficit to two at 18-16 against the Lady Rebels.
The third quarter continued the tight battle with Armuchee outscoring Haralson County 8-7 to cut the deficit to one at 25-24 going to the fourth. The home team then finished strong to turn the scoreboard around by outscoring the Lady Rebels 20-7 in the final period to rally for the momentum-building win.
Maggie Duke was crucial in the fourth for the Lady Indians as she scored 10 of her team-leading total of 12 points, including knocking down a pair of 3-pointers.
Madi Bray added nine for Armuchee with six coming in the fourth, and Jaslyn Edwards contributed eight. Bailey Tomlin also scored seven.
Haralson County (5-8) was led by Erin Michalke with 13 points. Morgan Martin added eight.
Armuchee will return to Region 7-A Division I play on Friday with a trip to Trion for a 6 p.m. tip-off in an important road contest. The Lady Indians will then make the quick turnaround to host Dade County on Saturday at 6 p.m.