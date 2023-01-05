Armuchee's Maggie Duke file

Armuchee's Maggie Duke (00) let's a 3-ball fly during a game earlier this season. Duke led her team with 12 points in Wednesday's win over Haralson County.

 Steven Eckhoff
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In