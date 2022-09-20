Armuchee had a tough top of the fourth inning in which a few defensive miscues helped visiting Temple score four runs and tie the game at 5-5, but the Lady Indians responded in fine fashion with a four-run bottom half of the frame to go back on top and hold on for a 9-8 win on Monday.
Armuchee (7-11) responded to the adversity well as they quickly answered the Lady Tigers' rally with a timely one of its own, and head coach Andy Henderson said it couldn't have come in a better spot.
"That was huge for us because when our girls came into the dugout after that top of the fourth, I told them we needed to get all four of those runs back because we gave (Temple) four runs," said Henderson. "Our girls didn't get down after that bad inning. They came right back and made up for it with some big hits. And then we made some big plays defensively after that to hold on. Ally Hawkins had a big scoop at first that saved two runs, and Sara (Harris) got some big outs in the last inning.
"We really needed this one bad. We've been struggling lately so we made some changes to the lineup, and we had several girls step up."
Temple (5-12) scored two in the fifth and one in the seventh to pull within one, but with the potential tying run on third in the final inning and two outs, Armuchee's Harris got a clutch strikeout to end the game and seal her team's win.
"She was pumped up because she thought she had struck the girl out on the previous pitch, but it wasn't called," said Henderson. "So she threw a really good breaking ball to get the strikeout swinging. I don't think many hitters would've been able to hit that one because it was a great pitch from a mad pitcher."
Harris came on to pitch the final 2 2/3 innings for the Lady Indians in relief and earned the win as she allowed one run on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk. She followed Kenzie Osborn who tossed the first 4 1/3 frames and allowed seven runs (five earned) on 10 hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
Armuchee fell behind 1-0 after the first inning but quickly responded with a four-run first of its own to turn the momentum and the score around and give itself a 4-1 lead. They added another run in the bottom of the second, and then neither team scored again until the four-run fourth for each.
Bryleigh Pulliam had a big day at the plate for the Lady Indians as she was moved from the bottom of the order up to the No. 3 spot in one of those lineup changes Henderson talked about. She finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Emily McBurnett also had three hits with an RBI and two runs scored.
Also contributing for Armuchee offensively was Izzy Espy with a pair of hits and two RBIs, Osborn with a 2-for-4 effort and Kelsey Wooten with a hit and an RBI. Hawkins and Marlee Lowery each had a hit as well, and Harris reached on a walk, stole a base and scored a run.
Temple's top hitter came from the nine-hole spot as Anah Howell went a perfect 4-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Morghan Jacobs added a 3-for-3 day with two runs scored, and Torrin DeLoach had two hits, including a double and an RBI.
Lady Tigers' leadoff hitter Sarah Green had one hit and drove in three runs, Katherine Hart doubled and had an RBI and Lani Stockton contributed a hit and an RBI. Brooklyn Worthington also had a hit and scored two runs.
Armuchee will look to carry over the effects from Monday's win when it travels to Chattooga on Thursday at 5 p.m. for a Region 7-A Division I matchup.
"We've got a huge game at Chattooga on Thursday," said Henderson. "We need to play well to be able to win that one and stay alive for a playoff spot because there are several teams with only one loss in the region above us."