Two old Floyd County rivals battled on Saturday night with each team making big shots and important defensive stops, but it was the Armuchee Lady Indians that found a way to come out of the back-and-forth contest with a 45-42 victory over Model on the first night of the Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic.
Armuchee (1-1) led 37-28 after three quarters and extended their lead to 11 early in the final quarter, but Model refused to go away quietly as they chipped away at the Lady Indians lead cut the deficit to three on multiple occasions down the stretch. Armuchee made 4-of-5 free throws in the final moments and forced a tough shot for Model (0-1) at the final buzzer that came up short and sealed the win for the Lady Indians.
"There are always things to work on coming out of a game, and at times things were sloppy, but we keep telling our girls to try to control the controllables and they did that tonight," said Armuchee head coach Michelle Arp. "Battling for loose balls, rebounding, playing tough defense...you can control those things even when other things aren't going like you want like making shots or calls going one way or another. I felt like we played with intensity and hustle from beginning to end tonight, and this is a win where we built on what we've done before this and we can continue to build on things."
The Lady Indians had a trio of players that led the way offensively as Maggie Duke, Bailey Tomlin and Olivia Moses each finished in double figures in scoring with 10 points apiece. Jaslyn Edwards also added six.
For Model, Tamiyah Ragland scored a game-high 12 points, eight of which came in the second half as she was a big part of her team fighting back within striking distance. Sadie Raughton added nine points, and Morgan Wood scored seven.
Armuchee grabbed the momentum early in the game and outscored the Lady Devils 13-6 in the first quarter to take a solid lead. They continued that in the second quarter and eventually pushed their lead out to double digits at 26-15 at the half.
Model showed their scrappiness in the third quarter as they started the period on an 8-2 run to pull within five and got as close as four at 32-28 late in the third before Armuchee closed out the period with a 5-0 run to take a 37-28 lead into the fourth.
The Lady Devils were able to string together four straight baskets early in the fourth thanks to some strong defense, toughness rebounding and better shot selection and cut Armuchee's lead to 39-36. After falling behind again by seven at 45-38, Model was able to score a basket and make two free throws in the final minute and a half and even had a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer that didn't go.
"I'm proud of our effort tonight, especially defensively," said Model head coach Sally Echols. "We created opportunities for our offense just out of playing so hard defensively. We hung in there and were able to chip away in the fourth quarter. We didn't quite do enough at the end to win it, but I'm really proud of our girls' effort and toughness. This is just another opportunity to teach for a young team. The best teacher is experience, and hopefully we will be better being in situations and games like tonight."
Both teams are back on the court on Monday at the Armuchee Thanksgiving Classic as Model takes on Sonoraville at 5 p.m. and Armuchee and Adairsville play at 6:30 p.m. The event wraps up on Tuesday with Model playing against Adairsville at 5 p.m. and Armuchee taking on Sonoraville at 6:30 p.m.
Armuchee 45, Model 42
MODEL (42)
Shinholster 4, Sims 6, Burkhalter 2, Wood 7, Ragland 12, Henderson 2, Raughton 9.
ARMUCHEE (45)
Duke 10, Edwards 6, Tomlin 10, Whitaker 4, Thacker 2, Moses 10, Shaw 3.
Mod 6 9 13 14 — 42
Arm 13 13 11 8 — 45
3-pointers: Model 2 (Wood 1, Raughton 1), Armuchee 2 (Duke 2); Free Throws: Model 4-14, Armuchee 11-19; Records: Model 0-1, Armuchee 1-1.