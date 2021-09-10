Armuchee went on the road on Thursday and made quick work of Drew Charter to earn a dominant region win thanks to a huge day from their offense.
The Lady Indians (4-10-1, 1-3 in Region 6-A Public) scored 19 runs in the first two innings to force the mercy rule in a 19-0, three-inning victory.
Armuchee got contributions from up and down the lineup led by a 3-for-4 day from Kelsey Wooten with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sara Harris added two hits and three RBIs, Emily McBurnett contributed two hits, including a double, and two RBIs and Delaney Steen also had a two-hit day with an RBI and three runs scored.
Kelsie Burkett and BryLeigh Pulliam each had a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Marlee Lowery doubled and drove in two runs. Izzy Espy and Ansley Fuqua each had an RBI, Shae Weeks and Kirsten Conti each scored two runs and Ally Hawkins had a hit and a run scored.
Harris picked up the shortened complete-game win in the circle for Armuchee after pitching three innings and allowing just two hits while striking out three.
The Lady Indians will be back on the field and back on the road on Saturday when they make the short trip to Coosa for an intra-county, non-region test at 11 a.m.
In other recent prep softball action:
Model 8, Bowdon 2
The Lady Devils had strong pitching and some timely hits on Wednesday afternoon, and the result was a solid road victory.
Seven different players for Model (1-4) recorded hits, including three players with multi-hit efforts as the Lady Devils got an early lead with two runs in the top of the first and then put the finishing touches on with four insurance runs in the seventh.
Leading the offensive efforts was Sadie Raughton with two hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs. Madison Reaves added two hits as well with a double and drove in two and Katie Johnston recorded two hits from the leadoff spot and scored two runs.
Also contributing offensively was Courtney McCord with a hit and an RBI, Claire Chamberlain with a hit and two runs scored, Julia Shinholster with a hit and a run scored and Caitlyn O’Guin who drove in a run.
Chamberlain was also productive in the circle as she pitched seven innings for the complete-game win, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out nine.
Model will be back on the diamond on Monday when they host a big Region 7-AA matchup against Pepperell starting at 5 p.m.
Chattooga 5, Model 0
It was a tough day offensively for the Lady Devils in a region road loss on Thursday as they were limited to just three hits by Chattooga’s solid pitching and defense.
Recording hits for the Lady Devils (1-5, 0-3 in Region 7-AA) were Claire Chamberlain, Caitlyn O’Guin and Kinsley Coogler. Chamberlain also reached on a walk.
Madison Reaves pitched six innings for Model, allowing five runs (four earned) on 10 hits while striking out three.
East Paulding 9, Rome 1
The Lady Wolves scored an early run, but it was all East Paulding from there as Rome dropped a region contest on the road on Thursday.
Rome (3-4, 2-4 in Region 5-AAAAAA) went ahead in the top of the first thanks to a solo homer by Maci Andrews, but East Paulding scored seven in the third to grab control of the game and never let it go.
Along with Andrews’ blast, Madison Major added two hits, and Allison Loveman was the only other Rome player to record a hit.
Andrews pitched three innings as well, giving up seven runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out three, and Olivia Wade provided an inning of relief, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out one.
Chattooga 8, Armuchee 1
It was a tough day on their home field for Armuchee as Chattooga scored early and continued to add to their lead in a weather-shortened non-region loss for the Lady Indians on Wednesday.
Kelsie Burkett recorded one of the two hits for Armuchee (3-10-1) to go with an RBI. Sara Harris also had a hit, Kenzie Osborn drew a walk and BryLeigh Pulliam scored a run.
Burkett pitched three innings for the Lady Indians as well and allowed five runs on five hits while striking out one. Osborn provided two innings of relief as she allowed three runs on three hits.