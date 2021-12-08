The Armuchee girls didn’t have the start they would’ve liked in the first couple weeks of the season in non-region action. But the Lady Indians started with a clean slate on Tuesday as they opened the Region 6-A Public schedule and took advantage of it, using a gritty, well-balanced performance to easily defeat Bowdon 63-23.
Armuchee (2-5, 1-0 in 6-A Public) got off to a strong start and continued to build on it throughout the game as they were able to impose their will defensively, execute on the offensive end to get good looks at the basket and use their deep bench without the production on the court dropping off as they sailed to the win in front of their home fans.
Armuchee head coach Michelle Arp said it was just the kind of effort her team was looking for after a rough stretch of non-region losses over the past few weeks.
“We told them today the record the last few weeks was thrown out, and we got to start our region schedule 0-0,” said Arp. “They responded tonight. It was just a great overall team win. The girls hustled hard, got on the floor for loose balls and played good defense. We’ve focused on those areas the last few days in practice, just knowing we’ve got to play harder and win those 50-50 balls, and I thought tonight was a lot better representation of that than our last few games.”
The Lady Indians started the game on a 13-0 run before Bowdon (1-5, 1-1) battled back with a 5-0 run to end the period. After the Lady Red Devils closed to within five early in the second quarter, Armuchee once again took back the momentum and outscored the visitors 12-2 from that point on in the half to take a 25-10 lead to the locker room.
The second half featured an even more dominant effort by Armuchee that was fueled by contributions from both the starters and several players off the bench. In all, the Lady Indians outscored Bowdon 24-10 in the third and 14-3 in the fourth to put an exclamation point on the win.
“It was great to see our bench come in and play as well as they did,” said Arp. “They all contributed. We were able to keep up the same production and effort no matter who was in. We kept everyone fresh by substituting, and I felt like it was a complete team effort. Everyone did their job tonight.”
That team effort was well-displayed by the scorebook as 10 different Armuchee players contributed points. Bailey Tomlin was the top score for the Lady Indians with 13 points, and Ivey Whitaker also finished in double figures with 11. Jaslyn Edwards added nine, and Maggie Duke, Olivia Moses and Chloe Shaw all scored seven.
Jakeria Brewer was the only Bowdon scorer to reach double figures with 10 points. Trinity Brown added eight.
The Lady Indians are at home again on Friday for another region test as they host Trion at 7 p.m. Arp said she wants to see her team continue to grow with each game.
“One thing we’ve been talking about is we’ve got to get better each game,” said Arp. “We’ve got some girls learning some new roles that they didn’t have to do last year, and we saw some of them step up tonight in those roles. We need to continue to improve and mature each game.”
BOWDON (23)
Brown 8, McIntyre 1, Gibbs 2, Bowen 2, Brewer 10.
ARMUCHEE (63)
Duke 7, Bray 1, Edwards 9, Tomlin 13, Whitaker 11, Thacker 4, McBurnett 2, Powell 2, Moses 7, Shaw 7.
3-pointers: Bowdon 3 (Brown 2, Brewer 1), Armuchee 4 (Whitaker 2, Duke 1, Tomlin 1); Free throws: Bowdon 1-2, Armuchee 13-27; Records: Bowdon 1-5, 1-1, Armuchee 2-5, 1-0.
Bowdon boys 70, Armuchee 50
The Indians fought to stay within striking distance or much of the night but a big fourth-quarter run allowed Bowdon to pull away for a comfortable win in region play on Tuesday.
Armuchee (1-4, 0-4 in 6-A Public) trailed 28-19 at the half and by as many as 17 in the third quarter but refused to go away quietly as they fought back to cut the deficit to within six at 49-43 early in the fourth quarter. But a 14-0 run by the Red Devils (6-0, 5-0) a midway through the final period allowed the visitors to grab the momentum back and finish off the 20-point victory.
“Out of our five games so far, you cannot tell me that our team doesn’t give full effort every time they are out there,” said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker of his team’s determination. “We’ve been in every game in the second half just based off effort and intensity. If we can just execute better on the offensive end, I think we are going to win some of these kind of games. I really like this team and what it brings every night.”
Bowdon was led by a huge offensive from Arthur Johnson who finished with a game-high 27 points, including four 3-pointers. Kolton Drummond and Andrew Hopson each scored 13 with Drummond making three 3s of his own.
Malik Drinic continued his strong start to the season for Armuchee with 21 points and 13 rebounds. He is averaging a double-double for the Indians through their first five games.
Jacob Seagraves added eight points, and Trenton Cothran scored six for Armuchee.
Armuchee will look to bounce back and earn their first region win on Friday when they host 6-A Public rival Trion at 8:30 p.m. Decker said he has a lot of confidence in his team going forward despite their tough start to the season.
“Once we fix some things offensively like taking care of the ball, I think the sky’s the limit for this team,” said Decker.
BOWDON (70)
Martinez 3, Drummond 13, Hopson 13, Johnson 27, McNeal 5, Holloway 4, Beasley 2, Ridley 3.
ARMUCHEE (50)
Seagraves 8, Jenkins 2, Bray 2, Benedict 4, Joyce 5, Drinic 21, Orr 2, Cothran 6.
3-pointers: Bowdon 10 (Johnson 4, Drummond 3, Hopson 1, McNeal 1, Ridley 1), Armuchee 0; Free throws: Bowdon 8-10, Armuchee 6-12; Records: Bowdon 6-0, 5-0, Armuchee 1-4, 0-4.