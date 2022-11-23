The Armuchee girls and Pepperell girls each earned wins on their home courts on Tuesday thanks to contributions from multiple players.
Here are the details on each of the games:
Armuchee girls 44, North Murray 40
The Lady Indians held off a late charge and made the plays in the final quarter to earn a hard-fought victory on Tuesday to wrap up the Lady Indians Thanksgiving Classic at Armuchee.
Armuchee (1-2) led 21-14 at the half and 34-27 after three quarters before getting some clutch buckets and free throws in the fourth to seal the its first win of the season.
Jaslyn Edwards led the Lady Indians with a game-high 18 points, including 15 coming in the second half. Bailey Tomlin was also in double figures with 12 points.
Armuchee will be on the road on Tuesday for its next game at Gordon Lee starting at 6 p.m.
Pepperell girls 63, Woodland 36
The Lady Dragons remained unbeaten in the early season with a complete performance from start to finish in a convincing home victory in non-region play on Tuesday.
Pepperell (3-0) built an 18-6 lead after one quarter before a huge second quarter pushed its advantage to 41-21 at the half. The Lady Dragons held strong from there, keeping Woodland from making a big enough run to get back in the contest and closing out the game with a 13-4 advantage in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Dragons were led by Kaitlyn House with a game-high 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Gabi Smith and Morgan Willingham each contributed 17 points as Smith knocked down an impressive five 3s.
Pepperell will look to keep the early-season momentum going when it travels to Praise Academy for a game on Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m.