Armuchee and Model have both been working hard to get ready for the regular season, and on Thursday afternoon the two Floyd County foes got a chance to put that on display in a preseason scrimmage.
The Lady Indians got off to a strong start both offensively and with their pitching and defense as they grabbed the upper hand in the first few innings while host Model showed some positives over the final few frames as each team was able to get playing time for everyone on their respective rosters.
No official score was kept with the contest being played as a scrimmage, but each team had multiple offensive standouts.
"We were able to get everybody in and work on some things, and we did some good things with our bats, pitching and defense especially with the varsity girls in the first few innings," said Armuchee head coach Andy Henderson. "We've still got a lot of work to do, but I really liked the hustle I saw from our girls today."
Armuchee had several girls with multi-hit days, including Emily McBurnett who had a triple among two hits to go with two RBIs. Izzy Espy and Kelsey Wooten both had multiple hits as well, Kenzie Osborn contributed a double and two RBIs and Makayla Lockhart added a double.
Lady Indians' pitcher Sara Harris was solid in her time in the circle as she pitched four innings and only allowed one run.
Model's top hitters in the scrimmage were Madison Reaves with a pair of doubles and Javia Samples who used her blazing speed to beat out two infield hits. Reaves and Katie Johnston each pitched multiple innings for the Lady Devils.
"The good thing about today is we got a lot of girls in, and we were able to see what we can and can't do," said Model head coach Brett White. "I wish we had a couple more weeks of practice before the season starts, but the good thing about softball is it's not how you start, it's how you finish. I know one thing for sure about our girls is they will show up every day to work. I know we are going to get better as the season goes on."
Model was scheduled to open their regular season on Friday at home against Adairsville and will host Trion on Monday at 5 p.m. for another non-region test.
Armuchee is scheduled to begin the regular season on Saturday with a doubleheader at Gilmer. They will play Coahulla Creek at 11 a.m. in the first game and then take on Gilmer at 1 p.m.
"These girls are ready to go," said Henderson. "We've been practice for weeks now, and I can tell you they are tired of practicing. They are ready to play."