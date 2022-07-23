The quickest way to get up to speed for the start of the season is competing, and Armuchee and Model got together for a little of that on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Indians took the short trip to take on the Lady Devils in a summer scrimmage as the Floyd County foes each get ready to open the 2022 campaign over the next few weeks. The day’s action featured a JV contest to open and that was followed by the varsity teams doing battle as almost every player on the roster for both sides saw quality time on the court.
“It’s good to get out here, put on the uniform and let it be like a real game so the girls can see what it’s going to be like when we start the season in the next couple weeks,” said Model head coach Kendall Roberts. “And playing against Armuchee is always so fun. They are a very good team that always brings so much energy, and that challenges our girls to match that energy. It makes us better to play teams like that. We get to really see what we’re made of and where we need to improve going into the season.”
The Lady Devils grabbed a win in the JV match by 25-21, 25-21 scores, but Armuchee evened things out with a 25-19, 25-15 victory in the varsity contest. Lady Indians’ head coach Clint Decker said it was valuable on-court time for his team in the preseason as they look to build on their incredible success from the 2021 campaign in which they set a new school record for single-season wins and made a run to the elite eight.
“It’s good to see the girls on the court. We started back Monday and we really liked having the girls compete against different opponents other than going against each other,” said Decker. “We’ve got some different pieces going into this year so it is nice getting the girls out there playing together in a game-like situation so they can develop chemistry together.”
Armuchee will officially begin the 2022 season Aug. 16 when it visits Rome for a tri-match against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and the host Lady Wolves starting at 6 p.m. Decker said his team has the talent individually, but the key will be putting it together into one cohesive unit on the court.
“That is something we’ve told them a lot the last few days — every single one of our players has a lot of skill. They are all good players, but how good we are is going to depend on how well we play together,” said Decker. “If we get to the point we need to as far as playing together as a team, I think we can be very dangerous.”
Model, which is also coming off a strong 2021 season with a 25-19 record and a state playoff berth, will open its 2022 schedule Aug. 11 at Coosa at 5 p.m. Roberts said she is excited about the group coming back this season as it boasts a lot of experience.
“We only graduated one senior from last year’s team so we have a lot of returners that have played a lot of matches for us,” said Roberts. “We’ve also got some great upcoming freshmen. We’re really excited to have that experience from last year and to bring on some others who will help us have success this year.”