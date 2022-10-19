Despite a week and a half layoff following its run to an area championship, Armuchee looked ready, crisp and focused on the task at hand in a dominant Class A State Tournament first round victory in three straight sets against Athens Christian on Tuesday.
The Lady Indians (36-4) opened the match by quickly building a big lead and showing their superiority on the court in a 25-8 first-set victory to set the tone for the evening. They followed that up by earning a 25-12 second-set advantage and clinched the match with a 25-14 win in the third set.
"I thought we played really well and our momentum carried over from the area tournament a couple weekends ago," said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. "I was really proud of our focus and the way we competed after a long lay-off. We really didn't show any rust after such a long break."
Armuchee was helped by some thunderous kills from both Bailey Tomlin and Mallory Hulsey, strong play on the back line from Kyleigh Powell and Jaslyn Edwards, impressive setting from Cailyn Poole and steady presence in the middle both offensively and defensively by Aubrie Cordle at the net. The whole rotation had a great night serving as well with very few serve errors, and several other players got the chance to see time on the court in the postseason match thanks to the big lead.
Decker said his team did a great job of challenging itself no matter what the scoreboard said or who the opponent was.
"That's what we've been talking about is creating our own momentum and playing our best volleyball no matter what," said Decker. "We want to keep building up each step as we go further in the playoffs and not think about what the other team is doing but rather what we can do to get getter and play at a high level."
Armuchee now advances to the second round where they will host Mt. Pisgah Christian in a matchup of two of the top contenders remaining in the Class A state tournament bracket. Mt. Pisgah Christian (29-11) defeated Lake Oconee Academy in three sets in its first-round matchup on Tuesday.
"We're excited to be back in the sweet 16, but we have bigger goals for this season," said Decker. "We want to take this team further than we ever have before. We played well tonight, but we're going to come back to practice tomorrow, try to get better and get ready for our next opponent. It's just going to get tougher and tougher the further you get into the state tournament."
The Lady Indians are in the second round for the third straight season and are coming off a run to the elite eight in 2021.
In other first-round state tournament action involving local teams, both Pepperell and Darlington saw their seasons come to an end on Tuesday in the first round.
The No. 3 seed Lady Dragons (24-19) lost on the road to No. 2 seed Prince Avenue Christian in three sets (25-17, 25-18, 25-10).
Darlington, a No. 4 seed, fell to Tallulah Falls in three sets (25-18, 25-11, 25-13).