Armuchee used a big offensive inning in the first and made some crucial defensive plays over the final few frames to hold off a rally and earn a 7-6 win at home over Adairsville in non-region action on Wednesday.
The Lady Indians (1-2) answered a run from Adairsville in the top of the first with four of their own in the bottom half to grab the early momentum and a 4-1 lead. After building their advantage to as much as 7-2 at the end of the fourth, Armuchee saw the visiting Lady Tigers (0-2) slowly chip away with two runs in the fifth and two runs in the top of the seventh.
But with Adairsville still threatening in the seventh with runners on first and second and only one out, Armuchee got a couple clutch defensive plays on a running catch in center field by Emily McBurnett and a catch on a pop-up to short by Kelsey Wooten to seal the victory.
"(Emily) made a great play in center after some miscommunication on the play before that and a little collision," said Armuchee head coach Andy Henderson. "That play really saved the game because they would've either tied it or gone ahead. Bryleigh Pulliam made some big plays in left today too that saved some runs. We were able to get outs when we needed them, and that was a big part of why we were able to hold on and win today."
McBurnett had a solo homer and two runs scored, Wooten had a pair of hits, including a double, to go with an RBI and two runs scored, Kenzie Osborn contributed two hits and Kirsten Conti added a double and three RBIs to lead the Armuchee offense. Izzy Espy and Lani Holder also had a hit apiece, and Sara Harris drew two walks in the leadoff spot.
"The girls that we expect to hit the most in the middle of the lineup are crushing the ball right now," said Henderson. "You can't ask for more than that from the. We've got some other girls that are getting more confidence at the plate too that will help that middle of the lineup not have to carry so much of the load every game."
Harris earned the win in the circle for the Lady Indians as she pitched the complete game going seven innings and allowing six runs (four earned) on 11 hits while striking out three.
Adairsville had a pair of solo homers in the game coming from McKenzie Pullam and Halle Chason. Pullam's blast was part of a 2-for-4 effort with two runs scored. Brie Patterson added three hits and two runs scored, Kelsey Gleason had a pair of hits and two RBIs, Jenna Young was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Riley Mounger also had a hit and two RBIs.
After a pair of losses to open the season on Saturday on the road against Gilmer and Coahulla Creek, Henderson said it was good to see his team find a way to win in a back-and-forth game like Wednesday's.
"Our goal is to try to win every inning," said Henderson. "When they scored one run, we tried to come back and score a few to win that inning. I think we lost two of the seven innings today, but if you can do that and not give up a big inning, you give yourself a really good chance to win the ballgame."
Armuchee was on the road on Thursday to take on Mt. Zion in another non-region contest and will travel to North Murray for a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.