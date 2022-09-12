The Armuchee Lady Indians can claim local bragging rights once again as they went a perfect 4-0 on Saturday to win the Battle of the Counties Tournament for the second straight year.
Armuchee (25-3) started the day by beating Rockmartin two sets 25-12, 25-17 and then punched its ticked to the championship bracket with a 25-13, 25-8 two-set victory. Following the random draw of the final four teams remaining, the Lady Indians took on Model in the semifinals and defeated them in three straight sets (best of five) by 25-11, 25-18, 25-15 scores.
That set up a finals showdown against Rome, and Armuchee completed the perfect day on its home court with a three-set win over the Lady Wolves in a tight match throughout 29-27, 25-23, 25-22.
"I was very proud of our girls the way they came in focused and ready to play today," said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. "We did not lose a single set all day. Our focus was unbelievable today. I told the girls I feel this is the best we had played. Every single player was intentional and focused on the task at hand. I felt our seniors really stepped up today and helped provide the energy needed to help us play the way we did."
Individually for the Armuchee, seniors Bailey Tomlin had 26 kills, 10 aces, 19 digs and two assists and Kyleigh Powell finished with 51 digs, five assists and four aces. Fellow seniors Jaslyn Edwards also had a good day with 29 digs.
Lady Indians' sophomores Mallory Hulsey and Cailyn Poole also contributed greatly to the championship run as Hulsey had 71 total kills and eight aces and Poole added 88 assists and 20 digs.
Rome (14-7) finished with a 3-1 day as they defeated Darlington in two sets, Coosa in two sets and Darlington again in the semifinals in three sets before falling to Armuchee in the finals.
Darlington had a solid tournament with a 3-2 record on the day as they bounced back from an opening loss to Rome to defeat Unity in two sets, Pepperell twice, both by winning two of three sets before falling to Rome again in the semifinals.
Model had a pair of wins on the day as the Lady Devils defeated Unity Christian and Rockmart to advance to the championship bracket before the loss to eventual champion Armuchee.
Pepperell (12-15) won its opening match of the day over Coosa in two sets before falling to Darlington twice to end its tournament run.
Coosa and Unity Christian each went 0-2 in the tournament.
Armuchee will be back on its home court on Thursday to host Darlington and Christian Heritage in a tri-match starting at 5 p.m.
On Tuesday Rome will host Sequoyah for region contest starting at 6:30 p.m., Model will host Murray County and North Murray for a region tri-match starting at 5 p.m., Pepperell will host Unity Christian and Trion for a tri-match starting at 5:30 p.m. and Coosa will host Rockmart and Temple for a tri-match starting at 5 p.m.