The Armuchee girls went on the road on Monday for a region contest and played well from start to finish to earn a convincing 61-31 victory over Drew Charter in 6-A Public play.
The Lady Indians (8-14, 5-5 in 6-A Public) jumped out to a quick start, leading host Drew Charter 21-7 after one quarter and then took a 32-14 advantage into the half. Armuchee then sealed the game by outscoring their opponent 22-10 in the third quarter to force the mercy-rule shortened fourth due to a 30-point lead.
Leading Armuchee was Olivia Moses with a game-high 22 points to go with eight rebounds and six steals. Jaslyn Edwards finished with a double-double as she scored 14 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Ivey Whitaker hit three 3-pointers to score nine total points, and Maggie Duke added eight points.
The Lady Indians were on the road again on Tuesday for a region matchup at Gordon Lee and then wrap up the regular season by hosting Drew Charter on Friday at 6 p.m.
In other recent prep basketball action:
Unity Christian boys 66, Grace Christian Academy 55
The Lions snapped a recent losing skid with a strong performance on Monday to grab a home win.
Unity Christian (5-16) opened up a 37-15 lead at the half and led 54-29 after three before Grace Christian Academy made the game appear a little closer than it really was with 26 fourth-quarter points.
The Lions were once again led in scoring by Austin Wilkerson with 27 points. Bryson Marcos added eight, and Bowen Childs scored seven. Luke Whitehead and Dylan Brown each contributed six.
Unity Christian is home again on Friday when they host Model at 7:30 p.m.
Pepperell girls 46, Bremen 42
The Lady Dragons got a much-needed win to get some momentum going back their way after a recent four-game losing streak as they battled down the stretch to hang on for a non-region victory on Saturday.
Pepperell (12-8) led 31-28 at the half and 39-37 after three quarters in a game that was close throughout. They finished the win off with some crucial plays down the stretch, including Aysia Day scoring five fourth-quarter points with three coming at the free throw line.
Leading the scoring for the Lady Dragons was Ellie Cox with 14 points, including four 3s. Aaliyah Barkley was also in double figures with 11 points, Day added eight and Emma Kate Owen scored seven.
Pepperell will be on the road on Friday when they return to region play with a trip to Coosa for a game set to tip off at 6 p.m.