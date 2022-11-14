A special season had a storybook ending on Saturday for the Armuchee Lady Indians as they were crowned Class A state champions in Macon.
Armuchee put on a strong performance during its high difficulty routine to put them in contention for the No. 1 spot, and they were called back to the mat as part of the top six teams before final placings were announced. One by one the top four teams were announced, and the Lady Indians were the final team called to send them into a state championship celebration as they claimed their first state title in four years.
"I am so proud of this group of young ladies, said Armuchee head coach Kelli Stamey. "It has been four years since we won State. So if we had not won, it would be the first time since 2014 that an Armuchee High competition cheerleader had not won State at least once. So we were super excited for our one Senior, Desiree Espy, to remain a part of that legacy.
"We really did not know what placement we would get because we did have one bobble in a stunt. Scores were so close at sectionals that we knew we did not have much room for error. But thankfully our tumbling skills really stood out at State and pushed us to the top. This group of girls really came together at the end of the season and were willing to push hard, even through sickness, aches and pains, to reach their goal of being state champs. Our verses for State week were Philippians 4:4-7... but specifically verse 6, 'do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.' A quote that the girls would chant to each other at every practice and competition was 'do your job!' Because they knew if all 13 of them would 'do their job' on the mat that we would be successful."
The state championship victory on Saturday carries on the strong tradition of Armuchee competition cheer as it was Stamey's fourth state title while leading the program to go along with three state runner-up finishes.
The team was greeted with a celebration back at the school when it arrived home from Macon on Saturday night that included fireworks. Stamey said it is great to see the support for the program from everyone, especially the former cheerleaders that help establish the tradition.
"Another really cool thing about Armuchee High Competition Cheer is how our former cheerleaders continue to support this program," said Stamey. "After we won there were 15 or 16 former cheerleaders that either texted me to congratulate us and say how proud they were or either showed up for the celebration at the school when we returned from State. It is a very special thing to see how the former cheerleaders feel that they are still a part of this program that we have built through the years at Armuchee High."
Along with Stamey, the Lady Indians are led by assistant coach Jennifer Dougherty and team members include Desiree Espy, Olivia Dorsey, Makayla Tenney, Mattie Buchanan, Gracie Buchanan, Peyton Falk, Kileigh Barcomb, Maggie Dillard, Morgan Brown, Emily Brookshire, Abbie Carson, Bayleigh Hughes, Jordan Dorsey, Amelia Hamilton, Payton Burger, Allie Mae Hutson and Jesse Moore.
While Armuchee's state championship was the top result in Macon over the weekend, several other local schools had impressive showings as well. Pepperell finished as Class A runners-up, narrowly behind the Lady Indians in the final scores.
Coosa finished 10th in Class A as well, and Model placed eighth in Class AA on Friday.