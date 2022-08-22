It was a busy day of volleyball on Saturday at the Coosa Invitational as a large field of teams got together for some strong competition, and the Armuchee Lady Indians had the best day among local squads with a 5-1 mark overall.
Armuchee (9-1) earned two-set wins over Cherokee County, Ala., Christian Heritage and Gordon Lee to finish atop their pool during the pool play portion of the tournament, which made them the top seed for the Gold Tournament. They proceeded to earn a two-set win over Paulding County and then a hard-fought victory in three sets over LaFayette in the semifinals.
Those wins pushed the Lady Indians into the Gold Tournament championship match where they battled a tough Villa Rica team. After winning the first set 25-8, Armuchee then dropped the second set (25-19) and the third set (15-8) to finish as runners-up in the Gold bracket.
“I was really proud of our team today,” said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. “It was a long day. We were there for almost 11 hours. For them to be able to keep their focus was really impressive. We faced some really good teams today.
“Our main focus early this season has been our team being able to create the chemistry that is needed. I feel that our girls are becoming more comfortable with each other, and that showed today.”
Leading the way individually for Armuchee in Saturday’s tournament was Mallory Hulsey with 59 kills. Bailey Tomlin contributed 17 kills and six aces, and Jaslyn Edwards had 20 digs and eight aces. Kyleigh Powell added 29 digs as well.
Pepperell competed in the tournament on Saturday at Coosa also and finished 2-3 on the day. The Lady Dragons (6-5) defeated Darlington in two sets (25-11, 25-21) and Chapel Hill in two sets (25-16, 25-23) and dropped matches to LaFayette, Sand Rock, Ala. and Christian Heritage.
Individually for Pepperell, Rhikkie Sapp had nine kills, three blocks and four digs, Ella Rhodes had 11 digs, four kills and three assists, Hannah Smith had 14 assists, six digs and three aces, Allie Adams had 14 digs and four aces, Gabi Smith had 15 digs, six kills and two aces, Emma Kate Owen had 14 digs, nine kills, six assists and two aces, Katie Hennon had three kills and one dig and Brooke McAlee had three digs and two aces.
Model, Coosa and Darlington also competed in the tournament with Model earning a victory over Paulding County, Coosa earning a win over Rockmart and Darlington earning a win over Model.
Armuchee, Pepperell and Coosa were all back in action on Monday at Model for a round-robin between the Floyd County teams.
Model will host Calhoun and Trion on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Other Tuesday action includes Darlington visiting Coosa at 5 p.m. Pepperell visiting Unity Christian at 4:30 p.m. and Armuchee visiting LaFayette for a tri-match against LaFayette and Cass starting at 6 p.m.