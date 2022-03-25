Armuchee head coach Donald Bettler said his team knew they were in for a tough challenge Thursday night when they hosted Atlanta Classical Academy in a rematch of last year’s Class A Public state championship game, and that’s exactly what they got.
The Lady Cavaliers showed strong play from start to finish against the host Lady Indians and used some impressive offensive runs to account for four goals in a 4-0 victory over Armuchee to put themselves in the driver’s seat in the Region 6-A Public standings.
Armuchee (8-3, 4-1 in 6-A Public) battled Atlanta Classical for control of the game in the first half, but the Lady Cavaliers put one on the scoreboard in the 25th minute on a nice goal by Kristen Bunting that ricocheted off the post and into the back off the net off an assist from Jannah Pierce.
Atlanta Classical (8-3, 5-0) built on that momentum a few minutes later when Lucy Kirby rocketed one past Armuchee goalkeeper Delaney Steen to make it 2-0 in the 29th minute. Both teams had scoring chances late in the first half, including a shot from Armuchee’s Malone Christen that just missed wide right, but the Lady Cavaliers took their two-goal advantage into the break.
“I told the girls going in that this was going to be a tough one because (Atlanta Classical) is a really good team, and they are very well-coached and disciplined,” said Bettler. “Our defense still played very well to limit them to the chances they did have. Desiree Espy and Ale Aldana both had strong games at centerback, and Delaney stayed in after taking a hard knock in the first half and did a good job and had some strong stops.”
In the second half, the teams traded possession almost equally, but Atlanta Classical made a little more of their opportunities, including a forced turnover deep in Armuchee territory that resulted in a foul and a penalty kick, which Kirby converted to make it 3-0 in the 67th minute.
The Lady Cavaliers added their final goal in the 73rd minute as Bunting connected for her second of the game. Armuchee continued to attack with Christen, Kelsie Burkett, Marissa Kimple and others pushing the ball forward, but each deep run into Atlanta Classical territory was snuffed out by good fundamental defense and strong goalkeeping.
“I told the girls after the game that there is no shame in losing to a team as good as (Atlanta Classical),” said Bettler. “We still showed a lot of fight even after we got down in the game. We still have one region game left and if we take care of business can get the No. 2 seed, which sets us up well in the state tournament. If we do what we’re supposed to do, we will see them again. We knew we might play them twice again this year, and we definitely want to win that next one if we get the chance.”
Armuchee defeated the Lady Cavaliers 2-1 in overtime last season and went on to claim the region title before Atlanta Classical got their revenge with a 4-0 win in the Class A State Championship Game in Macon to complete the season.
The Lady Indians will host Trion on Monday at 5:30 p.m. to wrap up the region schedule and can clinch the No. 2 seed for the state tournament with a win. They will then close out the regular season with a non-region test Thursday against Calhoun at 5:30 p.m. before setting their sights on getting ready for the state tournament in a few weeks.
Atlanta Classical will host Dalton Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to close out their region schedule and regular season.