A quartet of local rivals got together on Monday for a round-robin style match at Model, and it was the Armuchee Lady Indians that came away with top bragging rights over their Floyd County foes.
Armuchee was locked in from start to finish to complete a 3-0 night with convincing two-set wins over Pepperell, Model and Coosa to improve to 12-1 on the season.
The Lady Indians defeated Pepperell 25-13, 25-7 in their opening match, followed that up with a 25-10, 25-10 sweep of Coosa and wrapped up the proceedings with a 25-11, 25-10 victory over host Model. Armuchee head coach Clint Decker said Monday's efforts were about as complete as he's seen from his team in recent memory.
"It felt like this was just a continuation of Saturday (at the Coosa Invitational)," said Decker. "I told them after that last match that I don't know if I've ever been as proud of the way our team has played than I was tonight. They were locked in from the first set to the last set. They were all business, did the little things and made adjustments whenever they needed to. We started strong and finished strong and really made a statement tonight."
Leading the stats for Armuchee in the three-match sweep on Monday was Mallory Hulsey with 28 kills, 26 digs and two blocks. Bailey Tomlin added 10 kills, 17 digs, five aces and four blocks, Caitlyn Poole contributed 41 assists, nine digs and one block and Aubrie Cordle had 11 kills and seven aces. Libero Kyleigh Powell was solid as well with 17 digs and eight aces.
Decker said he was expecting his team to improve throughout the season as a new core got used to playing with each other on the court during the early schedule, but they have come a long way in gelling together in just a few short weeks.
"I really saw it at the tournament Saturday after about our second match...they looked like they were a lot more comfortable out there together," said Decker. "And tonight we had it all clicking. I was really at the point where I was searching for things to critique, and I couldn't find a whole lot. We've grown as a unit, and I knew once we got to that point, we would be a pretty good team.
"Our goal is to put it all together and make a run. It's early on but our eyes are set on winning the region, getting into the state tournament and seeing what happens."
Following the opening loss to Armuchee, Pepperell came back and finished the night strong with wins over Model and Coosa to complete a 2-1 effort and move to 8-6 for the season. The Lady Dragons won a hard-fought contest against Model as they took the first set 25-23, lost the second set 25-12 and outlasted the Lady Devils 19-17 in the decisive third set that featured some thrilling points and several momentum swings.
Pepperell then closed things out with a two-set win (25-11, 25-21) over Coosa.
"I'm extremely proud of our team tonight," said Pepperell head coach Morgan Pullum. "The fight they had in them tonight, especially in that match against Model, was so great to watch as a coach. For them to compete like that, stay focused and fight that hard for that win...I'm just excited to see where we can go from here. We did a lot of great things tonight. We communicated and stayed balanced in stressful situations on the court. Consistency is what we're battling right now. We're trying to find what works best for us and have everyone show up and play their best on the same day, the same match and the same set. This is a big week for us playing a lot of matches and right now we're showing a lot of fight and grit."
Pepperell had several significant contributors in the stat column, including Rhikkie Sapp with 13 kills and 11 blocks, Emma Kate Owen with 17 assists, 12 digs, five kills, four aces and two blocks, Ella Rhodes with 18 digs and nine kills, Gabi Smith with 18 digs, 10 kills and four aces, Hannah Smith with 10 assists, nine digs, four aces and three kills and Allie Adams with 19 digs, six assists and five aces.
Rounding out the individual efforts for the Lady Dragons were Zoe Edge with two digs and one kills, Katie Hennon with two kills and Brooke McAlee with one ace.
Model (6-6) earned a win in three sets over Coosa in its opening match before dropping the final two vs. Pepperell and Armuchee. Lady Devils head coach Kendall Roberts said she is looking for improvements in a key area for her team to be able to have the kind of success they should be experiencing with a talented team.
"Right now the word for us is consistency," said Roberts. "That's where we are struggling. We have good moments, and then we will make some careless mistakes. So that's the challenge for us is playing with consistency...having the same focus on the floor every single point. We have a lot of talent so that potential is there. We've just got to mesh everything together and put a whole match together."
Armuchee was on the road for a tri-match at LaFayette on Tuesday while Pepperell visited Unity Christian and Model hosted Calhoun and Trion.
The Lady Indians will host a tri-match vs. Model and Unity Christian on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. while Pepperell hosts Gordon Central and Cedartown for a tri-match on Thursday starting at 5 p.m.