Armuchee has developed into one of the top volleyball programs in the area over the last few years, and they continued that trajectory in 2021 by setting the program's single-season wins record and advancing all the way to the elite eight.
So what do you do when achieve that kind of success? You set the bar even higher. That's what head coach Clint Decker and the Lady Indians will do this upcoming season as they look to continue their surge in recent years as they move into a new region.
Armuchee will compete in Region 7-A Division-I with some familiar opponents and some that are new, but what is for sure is the Lady Indians will be one of the squads battling for the top spot.
Despite losing some key players from last year, including two-time area player of the year Carlee Poole among others, they have some big-time, impact pieces returning. Senior libero Kyleigh Powell and senior hitter Bailey Tomlin are two of Decker's top options, but he said he believes several more will become household names by the end of the season as this year's team will likely be one of his deepest in recent years.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Clint Decker (fifth season)
Last year’s record: 33-6 (lost in third round of state tournament)
Starters lost from last season: 3
Key players: Bailey Tomlin (OH/MH, Sr.), Kyleigh Powell (L, Sr.), Aubrie Cordle (MH, Sr.), Mallory Hulsey (OH/MH, Soph.)
Season opener: Aug. 16 at Rome vs. LFO, Rome
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has the summer program and preseason practices gone so far, and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
DECKER: Our practices many would consider boring. We talk about mastering the boring -- working on fundamentals everyday and always doing the little things. Even with a team that has played volleyball for years, we focus daily on fundamentals of the game -- ball control, passing, setting, serving, being in the correct stance. Our message to our girls is that by focusing on doing all the little things correctly, and adding those little things together, they turn into the big thing, which is wins. We want to be the most fundamentally sound team to play against. We have also begun a jump program called Jump Attack. It is a 12-week program aimed at our players increasing not only their vertical, but their overall flexibility and explosion. I believe towards the end of the season last year our legs began looking slightly more tired, and this season we wanted to make sure that our bodies are also in top shape to be able to perform at the level we believe we should be at late in the season.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2022 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
DECKER: We return a very potent attacking offense this season in Bailey Tomlin, Aubrie Cordle and rising sophomore Mallory Hulsey. We also return one of the best defensive specialists (libero) in the state of Georgia in Kyleigh Powell. Bailey was top three in the state in A/AA in total kills last season. Aubrie was in the top three in the state in A/AA in hitting percentage. When she was set, she more times than not records a kill. Mallory will be a break-out player this season and has the potential to be a leader in the state in kills and also blocks. Kyleigh was in the top two in state for A/AA for total digs. Anytime you lose a two-time area player of the year that hurts. However, even with that loss, we feel that this team has the potential to be possibly one of the best overall teams we have fielded at Armuchee. The past two seasons, our teams have broken school records in wins, region records, had region players of the year, but we really like this team and feel like that trend can continue. It all comes down to us playing as one and realizing that no matter our individual strengths and abilities, we must function as one unit. If we can do that, this team has a chance to accomplish something special.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
DECKER: The strength of our team this year will be our ability to attack, and we should also be a better defensive team. As stated we return some of the best hitters in the state from last season while also adding more to that. We are also adding some much needed blocking this season. Several younger players we have added will help us in blocking. The deeper you go in the state playoffs the teams you face will have 1-2 good hitters, and if you cannot block, you do not stand a strong chance of advancing deep into the playoffs. Last season we felt like we could not throw up a consistent block. However, this season, we feel we have added multiple players that will help us in that area.
RN-T: What are the overall goals and/or expectations for what your team wants to accomplish this season?
DECKER: Our goal every year is to be better than we were the previous year and be better than the previous game. Losing three seniors, our goal early on will be for us to develop the chemistry needed to become who we feel we can become. We have a destination in mind for this team, however, we are going to focus on how we get there rather than the destination. When we do this, it will take us where we believe we could go.