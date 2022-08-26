Armuchee has been playing consistently strong volleyball to open the 2022 season, and that momentum carried on Thursday when the Lady Indians rolled to a tri-match sweep at home over local opponents Model and Unity Christian.
Armuchee (15-2) defeated the Lady Lions in the opening match of the evening in two sets, 25-11, 25-11, and then added the exclamation point with a two-set sweep of Model 25-15, 25-13 to close out the proceedings. Armuchee head coach Clint Decker said despite early success this season his team has continued to work every day to continue to improve rather than being satisfied with what they have accomplished.
"We've been preaching to our girls that we need to be the most consistent team we can be regardless of if we are winning or losing," said Decker. "We've got to be consistent in the little things and making sure we have the same focus on every single point. If we are focused on our fundamentals and everyone doing their job on every point, all the other stuff will take care of itself."
The Lady Indians received balanced contributions in the two victories with Bailey Tomlin boasting a big night from the service line with 10 aces to go with nine digs, six kills and one block. Aubrie Cordle added 10 kills and four aces, and Mallory Hulsey contributed 18 kills and 10 digs.
Rounding out the stats for Armuchee were Jaslyn Edwards with 12 digs and three aces and setter Cailyn Poole with 28 assists.
Decker said the way his team is playing right now is just part of the process to get to where they want to go eventually this season.
"Our sites are set on the long haul and what are goals are later in the season,' said Decker. "We want to develop good habits now so that once we get to that point late in the season it will be second nature to us. I really like the energy our team has right now for every set, every point. If we continue to have that same kind of energy, it will carry us where we want to go."
Model finished with a split on Thursday as it defeated Unity Christian in two sets, 25-16, 25-17, before falling to Armuchee. Lady Devils head coach Kendall Roberts said her team is still in the process of finding itself and figuring out what strategies they can use to have optimal success.
"We came out strong against Unity Christian and played well," said Roberts. "We've switched our lineup around again and put some people in different places, and I think we did well with that in the first match. Then we played well to begin the match against Armuchee, but we once again had some self-inflicted mistakes that cost us points. You definitely can't have that against good teams.
"We're still in the process of figuring out what works best for us and where each player can help us the most. We're trying to find that right balance so we can play our best volleyball. It's still early in the season so that's what these matches are for is to figure out what works best and how to compete to our full potential."
Armuchee will next play on Tuesday when it hosts a tri-match against Coosa and LFO starting at 5 p.m. Model will compete in the Lakepoint Tournament on Saturday, and Unity Christian will visit Excel Christian Academy on Saturday at 11 a.m.