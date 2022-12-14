After a slow start in the first few minutes of the game, Armuchee turned things around in a hurry with a 29-2 first-half run to build a big lead and never really be threatened again in a 56-35 home win over Coosa on Tuesday to remain unbeaten in region play.
The Lady Indians (6-3, 4-0 7-A Division I) found themselves down 8-4 close to the midway point of the opening quarter, forcing head coach Michelle Arp to use an early timeout. Following that discussion on the bench, Armuchee went on to score 29 of the next 31 points for a run that spanned the rest of the first quarter and half of the second quarter to go up 33-10.
Armuchee eventually led 35-15 at the half and kept a solid cushion over the final two quarters to seal the victory.
"We made a quick adjustment and started to play with a little more intensity defensively," said Arp of the first-half turnaround. "I always tell them that you never have an excuse not to hustle. That is one of the controllables we talk about being in control of every practice and every game. We've done a good job of doing that for the most part this year, and it really sets the tone for our intensity like it did tonight."
Both teams saw the scoring slow down a bit in the third quarter with each putting six points on the board to give Armuchee a 41-21 lead going to the final quarter before the home team outscored Coosa (2-7, 1-3) 15-14 in the fourth with a lot of the Lady Indians' reserves seeing the floor.
Tori Vitello had the top total offensively for Armuchee with 17 points, 15 coming in the second half. Bailey Tomlin was also in double figures with 10 points, all in the first half, and Jaslyn Edwards and Maggie Duke each scored nine. Duke knocked down three first-half 3-pointers.
"We shot it really well tonight," said Arp. "We got good ball movement that led to good shots, and we had answers off of (Coosa's) pressure on the ball. We had a lot of people score tonight and in a lot of different ways. We drove it to the rim, dumped it into the post and made some shots from outside. When your offense is diverse like that it's going to help you put up good numbers. We want to keep building on that kind of performance and be consistent with multiple people contributing on offense which makes us a much better team."
Abby Jacobs matched Vitello's total of 17 points as the senior led the Lady Eagles. Ava Osborne and Makenna Manley each scored six.
The win keeps Armuchee unbeaten in early region play as the team will now enter a stretch of non-region contests before the 7-A Division I schedule restarts in January. Arp said she likes where her team is at going into the Christmas break and their tough non-region schedule earlier in the season is a big reason for that.
"I think it goes back to playing really challenging non-region teams a few weeks ago," said Arp. "Those teams really helped show us the kind of intensity we need to play with, and we've taken that and built on it to start the region schedule. It really prepared us and gave us experience facing different things that only helps in a tough region like ours."
Both teams will now shift their attention to the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament that starts on Friday. Armuchee will take on Woodland in a first-round matchup starting at 7 p.m., and Coosa will battle Unity Christian in its first-round contest starting at 4 p.m.