Armuchee had a pair of game-changing innings offensively, scoring three in the first and five in the fifth, to make the difference in a 12-4 home win over Darlington on Wednesday in Region 7-A Division I play.
The Lady Indians (5-7, 1-3) took the initial lead after turning a double play to end Darlington’s half of the first and followed that by pushing three runners across the plate in the bottom of the inning, with the big blow coming on a two-run single by Kenzie Osborn.
After Darlington (2-4, 0-2) clawed back within two by making it 5-3 in the fifth, Armuchee answered once again by retaking the momentum with a five-run bottom half of the frame, with all five runs coming with two outs in the inning.
“That was a huge momentum-swing for us,” Armuchee head coach Andy Henderson said. “We had some big at-bats — one by Ally Hawkins, where she got down in the count and just kept fighting back to earn a walk. Those kind of at-bats won’t show up as much in the box score, but they can change innings. We were able to keep the inning going and had some big two-out hits to push the lead back out after (Darlington) had gotten back in the game.”
In the five-run fifth, Armuchee’s Sara Harris drew a bases-loaded walk, Emily McBurnett followed with an RBI single, Izzy Espy reached on an error as a run came home and Kelsey Wooten and Osborn capped things off with back-to-back RBI singles.
The Lady Tigers scored one in the top of the sixth to make it 10-4, but Armuchee ended the game via mercy rule with two in the bottom of the inning, thanks to RBI singles by Harris and Espy.
McBurnett had the top effort from the Lady Indians’ lineup, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk to go with multiple impressive catches in center field defensively. Osborn finished with a pair of hits as well to go with her three RBIs, Kelsey Wooten had two hits and an RBI, and Lani Holder contributed two hits, including a double, to go with two runs scored.
Also making an impact offensively for Armuchee were Espy with a hit and an RBI, Bryleigh Pulliam with a hit, two hit-by-pitches, a walk and three runs scored and Hawkins with a hit, two walks and a run scored.
Harris earned the win in the circle for the Lady Indians by pitching the shortened complete game of six innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits while striking out three. The junior was able to work around several Darlington hits to limit the damage in multiple innings.
“We made some mental mistakes, but (Harris) got us out of it a few times today,” Henderson said. “She just kept making pitches and trying to get us back in the dugout.”
Darlington’s lineup had a solid day but was unable to capitalize in multiple situations where it could’ve added a couple more runs to inch closer or even tie the game.
“We’re a good ball team, we’ve just got to get our girls to believe that and limit our mistakes a little more,” Darlington head coach Anna Harris said. “We had a couple of innings where we made a mistake or two and started to panic a little. We’ve got to get out of that. We hit the ball well today, and we did a good job of getting out of innings defensively without (Armuchee) adding extra runs a couple times.
“Our girls are improving and doing a better job this year competing. We’ve just got to believe we can play with the rest of these good teams in our region because I know we can.”
Belle Brooks and Presley Dixon each finished with two hits for the Lady Tigers, with Dixon scoring two runs, and Lataija Jackson had a double and an RBI. Sara Botwinik, Audrey Abbott and Olivia Wheat each contributed a hit and an RBI, and Jennifer Martinez also had a hit and scored a run.
Abbott went the distance in the circle for Darlington and allowed 12 runs (eight earned) on 14 hits with one strikeout.
For Armuchee, the victory was its first in region play, and Henderson said his team knew how important it was to get after dropping its first two to Chattooga and Pepperell.
“Our region is so deep that falling to 0-3 would be almost impossible to come out of and get to where we want to get to,” Henderson said. “We knew this one was a must-win, and the girls did a good job today finding a way to get it done.”
Armuchee will turn right around and visit Coosa on Thursday at 5 p.m. in another crucial region matchup, and Darlington will host Trion in a region matchup of its own at 5 p.m.