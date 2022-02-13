The Armuchee girls battled back to stay within striking distance multiple times on Saturday, but in the end, top seed Mt. Zion was just too much as they send the Lady Indians to a 58-43 loss in the semifinals of the Region 6-A Public Tournament at Armuchee High.
Armuchee (10-15) fought hard and trailed only 14-12 after one quarter in Saturday's contest and were within four late in the second before Mt. Zion ended the first half on a 5-0 run to take a 30-21 advantage into the locker room.
After the Lady Eagles (20-6) pushed their lead to 33-21 early in the third, Armuchee once again showed their grit as they went on a 10-2 run to pull within four again at 35-31. Mt. Zion had the answer, however, as they scored eight straight points to once again go up 12 before an Emily McBurnett 3-pointer pulled the Lady Indians back within single digits at 43-34 going to the fourth.
Armuchee used another McBurnett 3 to get within six at 47-41 midway through the final period, but Mt. Zion closed the game strong with an 11-2 spurt to seal the victory and advance to play for a region title on Tuesday.
"We played so hard today and battled back and forth to dig out of some holes," said Armuchee head coach Michelle Arp. "On defense we struggled at times giving them some easy looks at the basket, but (Mt. Zion) is a really talented team too. We still made some big shots to keep us in the game. I'm proud of our girls' effort today. They gave everything they had, and we were right there in the game almost the whole way."
Mt. Zion will take on Trion in the 6-A Public Championship Game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. while Armuchee falls into the third-place game against Gordon Lee at 4 p.m.
On Saturday, the Lady Eagles were led by a big offensive day from Zoey Holland, who scored a game-high 19 points, including four 3s. Amaria King added 13 points as she was the beneficiary of several good looks at the basket off of great passes from her teammates and Jordan Kierbow was also in double figures with 10 points. Shaniah Farley contributed eight points as well.
Armuchee got two big efforts from their post players Jaslyn Edwards and Olivia Moses as the pair each recorded a double-double in the loss. Edwards led the team with 11 points and 10 rebounds while Moses had 10 points and 11 rebounds. McBurnett made three total 3s to score nine points, and Chloe Shaw scored five off the bench.
Arp said she is looking for her team to come out with the same kind of intensity and determination as they battle for third place on Tuesday.
"We need to go in on Tuesday and work hard and give great effort just like we did today," said Arp. "We want to get that win to put ourselves in the best position we can going into the state tournament."
Both of the regular-season matchups between Armuchee and Gordon Lee have been competitive as they Lady Indians lost 40-33 on Jan. 11 at home and then 51-47 on Feb. 1 on the road.