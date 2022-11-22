Armuchee fought to make it close toward the end of the third quarter on Monday night but was outscored 22-2 from that point on as it suffered a 52-30 loss to Sonoraville at the Lady Indians Thanksgiving Classic at Armuchee High.
The Lady Indians (0-2) trailed 27-19 early in the third quarter but strung together some defensive stops, free throws and a pair of big 3-pointers by Maggie Duke, including one that cut Sonoraville’s lead to 30-28 late in the third quarter.
Sonoraville (2-0) responded with a run of its own, however, closing out the period strong to take a 37-30 advantage to the fourth. The visitors then dominated the final quarter, outscoring Armuchee 15-0 to seal the win.
Despite the outcome, Armuchee head coach Michelle Arp said she was happy with the way her team played for most of the contest and improved from its loss in the opener on Saturday against Adairsville.
“I thought we really battled tonight,” said Arp. “We were really competitive for three quarters. We would get down and fight back. The fourth quarter was really tough. We need to find a way to score there, but overall I was proud of our effort tonight. We know this is the beginning of the season, and we need to use these non-region games to prepare for our region schedule coming up. We are playing some super-talented teams early in the season so that will only make us better in the long run.”
The first quarter featured both teams battling for control back and forth with the Lady Phoenix holding a slim 11-9 advantage at the end of the period.
Each team made runs in the second quarter as Sonoraville led 20-11 at one point before Armuchee pulled back within one at 20-19 thanks to an 8-0 run. The Lady Phoenix then scored the final two buckets of the half to head into the locker room with a 25-19 lead at the break.
Leading Sonoraville was Kayleigh Kelley with 15 points, including seven in the fourth quarter to help close out the win. Brynley Walraven was also in double figures with 10 points, and Erin Garland and Taylor West each added seven.
Armuchee had several contributors offensively seven different players scoring. None reached double figures, but Jaslyn Edwards had the top total with nine points. Duke added six on her pair of 3s, and Tori Vitello and Chloe Shaw each scored four.
Arp said right now the focus for her team is to just try to get better every game and every practice.
“I tell them every day you just have to show up and control the controllables,” said Arp. “That is hard work and hustle. We want to lead by playing hard on defense and letting that contribute to our offense. We also are learning to value each possession and getting in a groove of playing together as a team since this is a new year with some new faces.”
Armuchee and Sonoraville were both back on the court on Tuesday to close out the Lady Indians Thanksgiving Classic with Sonoraville taking on Adairsville and Armuchee battling North Murray.
The Lady Indians will visit Gordon Lee next Tuesday at 6 p.m. in their next action for a non-region test.
“Every day we just have to build...we’ve got to build a little every game and learn from the past game and even the last possession,” said Arp. “We want to use what we’ve learned to improve for the next one. We’re going to keep putting in work to improve and be better each game.”