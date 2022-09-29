Armuchee's second through sixth hitters in the lineup combined for 11 hits and seven RBIs to lead the team to a hard-fought 11-8 region victory against Floyd foe Darlington on Wednesday.
The Lady Indians (8-14, 3-6 Region 7-A Division I) scored three in the top of the first and continued to add on in the middle innings, scoring two in the third, three in the fourth and three in the fifth before holding off a Darlington charge.
Armuchee clean-up hitter Kelsey Wooten had an impressive effort at the the plate in the win, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Ally Hawkins contributed two hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs.
Emily McBurnett was also 3-for-5 for the Lady Indians, drove in one and scored two, and Kenzie Osborn contributed a pair of hits and an RBI. Bryleigh Pulliam reached base with a hit and hit-by-pitch, stole two bases and scored two runs, and Lani Holder added a hit, a walk and scored two runs. Sara Harris had an RBI.
Harris grabbed the win in the circle by pitching the complete game for seven innings as she gave up eight runs (six earned) on 11 hits with four strikeouts.
Darlington (4-13, 0-8) had several players contribute to its offensive total as well as Jennifer Martinez had a homer among two hits, to go with three RBIs and Audrey Abbott also homered, doubled and had two RBIs. Presley Dixon went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases, and Belle Brooks had two doubles and scored two runs.
Completing the Lady Tigers' hitting totals were Sara Botwinik with a hit and two runs scored, Mia Curlee with a hit and a run scored and Olivia Wheat with an RBI.
Emma Hunt pitched the first four innings for Darlington and gave up eight runs (four earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts, and Abbott came on to toss the final three frames as she allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits with three strikeouts.
Armuchee is back home on Tuesday to host Coosa at 5 p.m. in another region affair.
Darlington will next play on Monday when it visits North Cobb Christian at 5 p.m. for a non-region contest.