The Armuchee Lady Indians went on a road trip on Saturday and, thanks to their impressive efforts, they've earned the right to make at least one more.
Armuchee traveled to Lamar County on Saturday for a Class A/AA Public State Tournament Second Round matchup and played their best volleyball of the season according to head coach Clint Decker as they defeated the Area 4-A/AA Public No. 1 seed Lady Trojans in three straight sets to punch their ticket the the Elite Eight.
The Lady Indians (33-5) came out strong and won the first set 25-16 and followed that up with a 25-19 advantage in the second set. They were able to close out the match by dominating the third set to the tune of a 25-10 tally.
"We probably played our best match of the year today," said Decker. "The past two days we probably had our best practices of the season, and it just translated onto the court.
"This was a total team win for us today. Our bench was engaged, and everyone gave everything they had."
The victory pushes Armuchee into the third round of the state tournament for the first time since 2017 where they will visit Area 7-A/AA Public No. 1 seed Gordon Lee on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
In Saturday's win, Bailey Tomlin led the stats with 16 kills and three aces. Olivia Moses contributed in a big way as well with seven kills, and Aubrie Cordle was solid with five kills and five aces.
Decker said his team took what they have specifically been working on in practice to improve and displayed it on the court against Lamar County (23-4).
"We have been talking about keeping our serves in all season, and we did that today," said Decker. "But what I'm most happy about is that we have been focusing on communicating while on the floor, ensuring each girl is engaged and ready to do what they need to do. We've also been focusing this week on everything moving to the ball, and today we did that the best we have done all season."