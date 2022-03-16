The Armuchee Lady Indians went on the road on Tuesday and came away with a dominant 9-0 win against region foe Dalton Academy.
Armuchee (6-2, 2-0 in 6-A Public) scored a goal in the second minute of the game to set the tone for a big offensive night. Malone Christen led the way with four goals and four assists, including scoring unassisted on a corner kick in the 16th minute of the contest.
Kelsie Burkett, Marissa Kimple, Kalise Momon and Destiny Castro also had goals in the win as Armuchee outshot Dalton Academy 17-3 in the game. Lady Indians' goalkeeper Delaney Steen had three saves.
"Before the game, we set a goal of keeping a clean sheet and our defenders had a great night putting out sparks quickly before they could grow into fires," said Armuchee head coach Don Bettler. "I feel like I have to mention the play of Erene Castro, Malone Christen and Marissa Kimple. These three young women had an amazing night moving the ball on the ground...Erene in particular. Her work doesn’t show on the scoreboard, but her unselfish play supported our attack all night long.”
The Lady Indians will be back on their home field on Thursday to take on Bowdon in another region matchup starting at 5:30 p.m.
In other prep soccer action from Tuesday:
Pepperell girls 6, Unity Christian 2
The Lady Dragons got a big night from Abi Silver and strong efforts from both of their goalkeepers to earn a non-region home win.
Silver scored four goals for Pepperell (2-7-1) to lead the offense. Jenna Grace Johnson and June Miller also had goals.
Morgan Langley recorded 12 saves in goal for the Lady Dragons, and Trista Ely had three saves as well.
Pepperell will be at Coosa on Thursday for a Region 7-AA matchup starting at 5 p.m.
Paulding County boys 2, Rome 1 (PKs)
The Wolves suffered a tough loss in region play on the road on Tuesday in a penalty-kick shootout after the teams were tied at the end of regulation and overtime.
Rome (9-2, 2-2 in 5-AAAAAA) dominated possession for most of the game and led 1-0 before Paulding County scored a second-half goal to eventually force overtime.
The Wolves will next play on Saturday when they take on Sprayberry at 5 p.m. in a neutral-site showcase game at Central-Carroll High School.