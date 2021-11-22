The Shorter women's basketball team (1-0) defeated the Fort Valley State University Lady Wildcats (0-1) 79-73 in their 2021-22 season opener at home.
Jasmine Gaines led the way for the Lady Hawks with 31 points and eight rebounds. Kelly Pickett had 20 points and four rebounds while Tiara Lewis scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds. Alana Moore scored six points and had eight rebounds while Ansley Barge scored two points and had nine rebounds for Shorter.
Fort Valley State's Kyla McIntosh scored 14 points. Torri Myers had 11 points and four rebounds while Jah'ne Brown scored 10 points and had three rebounds. Diamond Jones scored nine points and had one rebound for the Lady Wildcats.
The Lady Hawks return to action on Tuesday, November 23 at Young Harris College. Tip-off will be at 5 p.m. The next home game for Shorter will be on Saturday, December 11 at 2 p.m. in the Winthrop-King Centre.
In other recent local college sports action:
BASKETBALL
Hawks fall at Trevecca Nazarene
Fresh off a victory against Fort Valley State University on Tuesday, the Shorter Hawks headed up to Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday for a battle on the hardwood against Trevecca Nazarene University. Despite a valiant effort, the Hawks came up short against the Trojans 67-58.
Shorter found themselves down 34-23 at the end of the first half and found themselves down 15 with 16:40 left in the second half. However, the Hawks' Chris Brown nailed a 2-point jumper to cut the game to five (52-47) with 8:24 left in the game. The game went back and forth from there, but the Hawks were not able to find a way to win.
Shorter's Jay Shropshire led the Hawks with 12 points on the night along with two rebounds. Raphael Houssou finished second on the team in scoring with nine. Brown finished third on the team with eight points, including going 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. Grant Atchley also led the Hawks in rebounds with six. Trevecca Nazarene's CJ Penha put up a game-high 26 points and led the Trojans (3-1) with 17 rebounds.
Shorter (2-2) will be back in action on Tuesday, as they will play at Young Harris College at 7:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Shorter's season ends at GSC Tournament
The Shorter Volleyball team travelled to University of West Florida for the Gulf South Conference Tournament. Due to the Hawks receiving the fourth seed they had a bye in the first round. Mississippi College won over Auburn University Montgomery, causing the Hawks to play the Choctaws.
Prior to the match, Taryn Cycholl, junior, was awarded the GSC Champion Scholar-Athlete which is an award the student-athlete that has achieved the highest cumulative grade-point average of all of the championship participants based on the most recent completed term and a minimum of 48 completed credit hours.
The Hawks got a slow start and the Choctaws took the first set 25-14. In the second set, Shorter started out neck and neck with Mississippi College but the Choctaws took set two 25-17. In the third set, Mississippi College won 25-16.
Lacee Glover led the team with eight kills followed by Annie Veldhuis and Emma Richardson who each had five. Madison Sprotsy recorded a game high of 17 digs.
With the loss the Lady Hawks' season has come to an end.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bensley, Lathbury run at NCAA Championships
Berry's Cameron Bensley and Bradshaw Lathbury set cross-country history for the Vikings program Saturday when they competed in the 2021 NCAA Division III National Championships in Louisville, Ky.
Their appearance at the event marked the first time Berry was represented by two runners at the NCAA national meet.
Bensley, a senior, closed out his career finishing the 8K race that featured the top runners in the nation finishing 140th overall with a time of 25:02.3, while Lathbury, a junior was 198th overall being clocked at 25:30.0.
Alex Phillip of John Carroll was the overall winner of the race with a time of 23:27.6, while Pomona-Pitzer won the team title.