The Lady Hawks finished their two-game homestand against the Lady Argonauts of West Florida on Monday. The game was a physical battle, but the Lady Argonauts outlasted the Lady Hawks 83-78.
The first quarter was evenly matched as each team scored 16 points. Then Shorter took a two-point lead into halftime off a half-court buzzer beater 3-pointer by Ansley Barge. West Florida then outscored Shorter in the third and fourth quarters (28-22 and 24-23). Shorter had 10 fast-break points and 19 points off the bench.
Shorter led in field goal percentage (46.8%-42.2%), 3-point percentage (52.9%-25.0%), and free throw percentage (68.8%-67.6%).
Jasmine Gaines led the team with 25 points. Tiara Lewis recorded another double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Kelly Pickett and Ansley Barge both scored 11 points and Azaria Howard scored 10 points. Azaria Howard and Ansley Barge both recorded four rebounds in this game.
The Lady Hawks next game will be on the road in Livingston, Alabama for a matchup with the Lady Tigers of West Alabama on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. Eastern.
In other recent college basketball action:
Hawks can't hang with West Florida in second half
The Shorter Hawks played their final home game before Christmas on Monday night against the University of West Florida at the Winthrop-King Centre. Despite a valiant effort, the Hawks dropped the game 88-75.
The play of Shorter's Mark Wilcox Jr. was the biggest bright spot on the night for the Hawks. Wilcox Jr. put up a game-high 28 points in the loss, in addition to his five rebounds and a steal. A Wilcox Jr. layup with 7:45 left in the first half put the Hawks up by nine (24-15), which was their biggest lead of the night. The visiting Argonauts started cutting into that lead soon after, and the game was tied at 35 at halftime.
The second half was once again extremely competitive. UWF started separating themselves from the Hawks with 4:23 left in the game, as a Latrell Tate 3-pointer put the Argos in the lead at 75-73 and jumpstarted the team's 13-2 run to finish the game.
Daniel Sofield led the visitors in scoring with 21 points with three rebounds, a block and a steal, while Tate finished second on the team with 18 points and added three rebounds. UWF's Jejuan Weatherspoon led the Argos (9-1, 3-0) in rebounds with nine and added four assists, two steals and two points.
Shorter's Raphael Houssou finished second on the home team with 11 points, along with three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Teammate Ricky Knight Jr. also added ten points, six rebounds, an assist and two steals. Ralph Barnett grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with his nine points.
The Hawks (3-6, 0-4) will be back in action on Saturday at 5 p.m. as they will play at the University of West Alabama.