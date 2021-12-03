The Shorter Lady Hawks fell to the Christian Brothers University (CBU) Lady Buccaneers 67-58 in their first Gulf South Conference (GSC) game of the season.
Shorter is now 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in GSC play after tonight's game. Christian Brothers is 2-4 on the season and 1-0 in GSC play.
Jasmine Gaines led the way for the Lady Hawks with 21 points and eight rebounds. Ansley Barge had 15 points and three rebounds while Tiara Lewis scored eight points and had seven rebounds for Shorter.
The Lady Hawks return to action on the road on Saturday, December 4 to face the Lady Bulldogs of Union University. Tip-off will be at 3 p.m. The next home game for Shorter will be on Saturday, December 11 at 2 p.m. against Valdosta State University in the Winthrop-King Centre.
In other recent college basketball action:
Shorter Men drop one on the road
After a thrilling victory over Young Harris last week, the Shorter Hawks traveled to Memphis, Tenn., for their first conference game of the season versus Christian Brothers University (CBU). Daniel Loos (game-high 26 points) and the rest of the Buccaneers proved to be too much for the Hawks, as the home team was victorious 76-61.
The visiting Hawks gave CBU all they could handle for a large portion of the game. In fact, Shorter found themselves leading 45-44 with 15:23 in the second half, thanks to a layup by Raphael Houssou. Unfortunately for the Hawks, CBU (2-2, 1-0) did not trail the rest of the game. The Buccaneers extended their lead to 21 (71-50) with about four minutes left in the game via two made free throws by Loos before the Hawks cut the deficit to 15 by game's end.
As mentioned previously, Loos led the home team with 26 points, to go along with six rebounds, an assist and a block. Aiden Ruthsatz finished second with 13 points (including three 3-pointers) and added four rebounds and four assists.
The game saw a balanced scoring output from Shorter. Jay Shropshire led the pack with 11 points including a made 3-pointer. The aforementioned Houssou and teammate Mark Wilcox Jr. finished second on the team with nine points apiece. Wilcox Jr. also led the Hawks with six rebounds, to go along with two assists and a steal. Ja'Cori Wilson finished right behind them with seven points.
The Hawks (3-3, 0-1) will be back in action on Saturday, as they will head east on I-40 to Jackson, Tenn., to take on Union University at 5 p.m.