Shorter was at home for a matchup with the Lady Tigers of West Alabama on Wednesday, and the Lady Hawks held a four-point lead a halftime and fought hard in the second half to maintain that lead, ultimately winning 71-69 to claim their first Gulf South Conference victory of the season.
Shorter (3-12, 1-11 in GSC) started the game on a 13-2 run in the first five minutes of the game. In that 13-2 run, Jasmine Gaines shot 3-for-3 from the three-point line. Shorter lead the entire first half by as much as 11 points and went into the locker room with a four-point lead.
The Lady Tigers came out fighting in the second half, going on a seven-point run and taking a four-point lead. The rest of the third quarter was back-and-forth with neither team's lead going above three points. Shorter held a lead for most of the fourth quarter and was leading by three in the last five seconds of the game.
Jada Golden of the Lady Tigers went to the free throw line with three seconds left and her team down by three. She made her first shot and then purposefully missed her second to give her team the chance to tie the game up. West Alabama got the rebound but was unable to get a shot off before the game clock ran out.
Jasmine Gaines played the entire game, scored 39 points, shot 6-6 from the three-point line, recorded seven assists and four steals. Tiara Lewis followed with 12 points and four rebounds. Ansley Barge pulled down three rebounds and scored ten points.
The Lady Hawks led the Lady Tigers in three-point percentage (57.1 percent to 45.5 percent) and both teams shot 75 percent from the free throw line. Shorter scored 18 points off of turnovers and 15 fast break points, while West Alabama only scored 14 points off of turnovers and seven fast break points.
The Lady Hawks will travel to Atlanta on Saturday for a matchup with the Lady Cougars of Carver College. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
In the Shorter-West Alabama boys game later on Wednesday:
Hawks fall short in conference matchup
The Shorter Men's basketball team took on the West Alabama Tigers for a mid-week GSC conference game. The Tigers snatched the win away from the Hawks with a final score of 73-67.
Shorter falls to 4-15 overall, 1-13 GSC while West Alabama improves to 19-4 overall, 12-3 GSC.
The Hawks started out hot with seven points right from the start and held the Tigers to zero for the first three minutes. Going into the half, Shorter held a lead of 11 over West Alabama, 43-32.
West Alabama came out firing away at the basket to close the gap by six points in two minutes. With 16 minutes left in the game, the Tigers Kortijk Miles hit a layup to tie the game, 43-43. Followed by a dunk from CJ Melton to take the lead.
Ralph Barnett hit a two point jumper to tie the game up, 45-45. Followed by a layup from Mark Wilcox Jr. to take the lead, 47-45. The Tigers came answering back with a three pointer from Te Smith to take the lead 48-47. With two free throws made by Ricky Knight Jr. the Hawks took the lead, 49-48. With back and forth lead changes between the Hawks and Tigers.
West Alabama took ahold of the lead and kept it with 4:47 left on the clock with free throws from Justin Allison. The Hawks fought hard until the end with multiple threes to try and take the lead but didn't fall in for them.
Jaden Dunham recorded a game high of 20 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. While, Knight scored 16 points, five rebounds and one assist followed by Wilcox with 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks and steals. Raphael Houssou added in 11 points, two rebounds and one steal.
Leaders for West Alabama included Miles with 18 points and six rebounds, while Shardarrion Allen and Justin Allison each added in 14 points.
Shorter will be back in action against West Georgia on Monday at 7:30 p.m.