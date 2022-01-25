The Coosa girls have had some struggles over the past few weeks, but a win is just what they were looking for to get some confidence back as they prepare to finish the season strong. The Lady Eagles got that much-needed win on Saturday when they battled back from a halftime deficit to force overtime and then pulled away in the extra session to defeat Temple on the road 46-39.
Coosa (2-14) trailed 16-12 at the half on Saturday, and the deficit stayed at four as Temple took a 27-23 lead into the fourth. But the Lady Eagles didn't go away and got some big buckets down the stretch to tie the game at 37-37 at the end of regulation and outscored the host Lady Tigers 9-2 in overtime to claim the victory.
Leading Coosa in scoring in the contest was Sethanie Morgan with 16 points, including 13 of those coming in the second half and overtime. Paris Woodard was also in double figures with 12, and Madison Ingram and Abby Jacobs each added eight points.
Coosa was on the road again on Tuesday when they were scheduled to visit county and region rival Model at 6 p.m. They will be back home on Thursday as they host region foe Fannin County at 6 p.m. in a game that was originally scheduled for Friday but moved up a day due to potential inclement weather in northeast Georgia.
In other recent prep basketball action:
Cornerstone Prep Academy boys 64, Unity Christian 55
The Lions held a halftime lead on Monday but couldn't keep the momentum going in the final two quarters as they suffered a non-region home loss.
Unity Christian (4-15) battled back from a 15-10 deficit after one quarter to go into the locker room at the half with a 31-24 lead thanks to a strong second quarter. But Cornerstone Prep Academy outscored the Lions 21-6 in the third quarter to turn the game around and finished things off with a solid fourth-quarter effort.
Leading the offensive totals for the Lions was Austin Wilkerson with 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Price Dyer added 10 points, and Bailey Mohler contributed nine.
Unity Christian is on the road on Friday for a region contest at Shiloh Hills Christian starting at 8 p.m.
Dade County girls 50, Coosa 20
It was a tough night all around on Monday for the Lady Eagles as they were held to a low offensive output to suffer a region loss on the road.
Coosa (2-15, 0-7 in 7-AA) trailed 8-7 after one quarter, but Dade County took control in the second as they outscored the visitors 17-2 to enter the locker room at the half with a 25-9 lead. The Lady Wolverines kept up the pace and the defensive intensity in the second half as Coosa was unable to mount a rally.
The Lady Eagles' top scorers in the loss were Sethanie Morgan and Paris Woodard with six points apiece.