The Coosa Lady Eagles got a strong outing in the circle and some clutch hits in the middle innings to rally to defeat Temple 6-2 at home and snap a four-game losing skid on Wednesday.
Coosa (3-4) was led by a complete-game effort from Abby Jacobs as the senior pitcher went seven innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out 11. She also did her part at the plate with two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs.
Temple jumped out to a 2-0 lead after two innings in Wednesday's matchup, but the Lady Eagles rallied for three in the third to take the lead and then added two insurance runs in the fourth and one more in hte fifth.
Also contributing at the plate for Coosa was Emily Lucas and Ava Osborne with two hits and an RBI apiece, Mary Klaire Wilson with a hit, a stolen base and an RBI and Brinley Wilson with three walks and two runs scored.
Coosa was back on the field on Thursday hosting Fellowship Christian for another non-region contest and will jump back into Region 7-A Division I play next Thursday when they host Chattooga at 5 p.m.
In other prep softball action from Wednesday:
Darlington 11, North Cobb Christian 4
The Lady Tigers put together a huge offensive day as they rolled to a convincing non-region home win on Wednesday.
Audrey Abbott and Emma Hunt each homered for Darlington (3-6) as both scored three runs, and Hunt added a double as well. Sara Botwinik went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, and Olivia Wheat contributed a double and an RBI.
Also chipping in at the plate for the Lady Tigers were Lea Brasington with a hit and an RBI, Belle Brooks and Mia Curlee with a hit and a run scored apiece and Presley Dixon with a walk and a run scored.
Hunt went the distance in the circle to earn the win as she pitched seven innings and gave up four runs (one earned) on six hits with two strikeouts.
Darlington was back on the road on Thursday for a non-region contest at Walker and will visit region foe Chattooga on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Mt. Zion 4, Armuchee 3
The Lady Indians allowed a run in the final inning which proved to be the difference in a non-region home loss on Wednesday.
Armuchee (6-8) trailed 3-1 going to the bottom of the third but scored two to tie things up in the inning. That's the way it stayed on the scoreboard until the visiting Lady Eagles scored their final run in the top of the seventh and held on from there.
Kelsey Wooten had a hit and a pair of RBIs to lead the Lady Indians' bats. Izzy Espy added a double and an RBI, and Sara Harris also had a double and scored a run. Emily McBurnett walked, was hit by a pitch and stole a bas as well.
Armuchee used two pitchers in the game as Kenzie Osborn started and went four innings, allowing three runs (all unearned) on four hits with one strikeout and Harris came on to go the final three innings, allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout.
Armuchee was at Model on Thursday in a non-region rivalry showdown and will host Trion on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in an important region contest.
Chattooga 10, Model 8
After falling behind big early in Wednesday's game, the Lady Devils fought back within two runs but couldn't get any closer in a non-region road loss.
Model (3-7) trailed 10-1 after three innings but got itself back in the game with four runs in the fourth and three in the sixth before Chattooga eventually was able to hold on for the win.
Sadie Raughton had a pair of hits, including a homer, to go with four RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Lady Devils' offense. Katie Johnston added a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBIs, and Lily Akins was also 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Callie Powers had a double, an RBI and two runs scored, Javia Samples had a hit, a stolen base and two runs scored and Cyndal Reece and Courtney McCord each had a hit and scored a run.
Madison Reaves pitched four innings and gave up 10 runs (two earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts for Model, and Johnston pitched the final two innings as she didn't allow a run and only gave up one hit.
Model hosted Armuchee on Thursday for a non-region test and will welcome region opponent Haralson County on Tuesday at 5 p.m.