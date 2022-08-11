Coosa's bats made an impact early with a pair of huge innings to set the tone for a 14-1 victory in four innings on the road at Rome on Wednesday.
The Lady Eagles (2-0) scored five runs in the top of the first and added nine more in the top of the second before coasting to the mercy-rule shortened victory.
Nine different players contributed RBIs for Coosa, and the team racked up 13 hits as well. Leading the way was Abby Jacobs with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored and Brinley Wilson with a 3-for-4 day in the leadoff spot with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored.
Aubrey Blanton and Ava Osborne each added two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Maddie Carter also had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Lexi Terry and Lexus Butts each had a hit and an RBI, and MK Wilson and Chelsea Gonzalez each contributed an RBI.
Jacobs earned the win in the circle by pitching four innings and giving up one unearned run on three hits while striking out 10.
Rome (0-5) got their lone run in the first inning as Jakayla Strickland crossed home plate on an error after she reached base earlier in the inning with a hit. Cam Ely and J. Sistrunk also had hits, and Ely pitched four innings.
Coosa is back in action next Thursday, Aug. 18 when they travel to Temple for a non-region contest starting at 5:30 p.m.
Rome will next play on Monday when they host Chapel Hill for another non-region contest starting at 5:30 p.m.