Trailing by two goals and fighting for their playoff life, Coosa refused to give up on Tuesday afternoon. While the Lady Eagles managed a late goal, time ran out before they could find the equalizer, as Trion took the 2-1 victory.
“This isn’t the way we wanted this game to go at all coming off a long break from Friday and not getting to play yesterday,” Coosa head coach Jeremy Phillips said. “We did a lot of good stuff at practice yesterday, but we weren’t able to execute the way we wanted to today. I hate it for the seniors because this is their last game.”
The Lady Eagles’ offense pressed hard in the second half, managing to get several solid scoring chances. Isabelle Phillips had two good shots on target in the early stages of the second half. Eryelle Harris added a shot as did Amiah Gattenby, but each time Trion keeper Mollie Edge came up with a save.
As time continued to tick, Coosa continued to press. Lexie Graham managed to sneak the ball past Edge, who had to come well out of the goal, in the 69th minute but couldn't get a shot off on the empty net. Gattenby launched a shot in the 74th minute that Edge saved and another shot from Philips in the 76th minute flew wide left of the goal.
Coosa finally managed to find a way past Edge when Graham sprinted down the middle onto a ball and slammed it into the lower left corner of the goal in the 78th minute to cut the Trion lead to 2-1.
Although Coosa tried to add one more goal, the clock ran out before the Eagles could get another shot, handing the Lady Bulldogs the 2-1 region win.
Trion’s offense controlled the tempo of the game in the opening half, launching several runs at the goal. Coosa keeper Emily Lucas managed to turn the first few away with some strong saves.
The Lady Bulldogs best early scoring chance came when Baylee Blair pounced on a loose ball in the top of the box, but her kick hit the crossbar and bounced out.
Trion’s Gabi Hellwig broke the scoreless tie in the 27th minute when she managed to get behind the Lady Eagles’ defense and lofted a nice shot into the top left corner of the goal, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
Trion’s Allie Hudgens broke loose in the 39th minute and managed to streak past two Coosa defenders before sliding a ball in the lower left corner of the goal to up the score to 2-0 heading into halftime.
Edge aggressively attacked any long balls from the Lady Eagles, sprinting out of the box on several occasions to smother some possible scoring chances. Coosa did have a couple of opportunities. Graham managed to tip the ball past Edge, who had rushed out to the edge of the box to attempt to grab a loose ball in the 12th minute, but Graham wasn’t able to get a shot off on the empty goal.
Phillips had the other scoring opportunity, as she got into the box and took a shot which went straight to Edge. Edge finished the contest with five saves.
Lucas racked up 12 saves in the contest, including eight in the second half, refusing to allow Trion to put the game away and keeping the Lady Eagles within striking distance.
“Without Emily we wouldn’t have been in the game,” Jeremy Phillips said. “There isn’t much more I can say about her. She is a phenomenal goalie.”
The loss ends Coosa’s season with a 3-8 overall record and a 3-4 region record.
“We only have four seniors and not too many juniors. We have a lot of sophomores and freshmen so our future is bright,” Jeremy Phillips said. “I think we have a chance to improve a lot and come out and be even better next year.”