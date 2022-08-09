It was a stellar start to the season for the Coosa Lady Eagles on Monday as they got a dominant outing from starter Abby Jacobs in the circle and put together a huge third inning offensively to roll to a 12-0 victory over Rome in four innings.
Jacobs tossed a shortened no-hitter as she completely shut down the Lady Wolves offense with four innings of dominant pitching as she struck out 10 to earn the win on her home field.
The Lady Eagles (1-0) were able to get on the board early with a run in the first inning before making it 3-0 with a two-run third. The bats really busted the game open in the third when Coosa brought 14 players to the plate and scored nine runs to force the early stoppage due to the mercy rule as Jacobs proceeded to get Rome out in order in the top of the fourth.
"I knew our pitching would be okay, it was just about us being able to score enough runs and make enough plays defensively this season to win games," said Coosa head coach Chris Jacobs. "I told the girls that this was good to have a game like this, but we can't expect that to happen every time we play. We've still got to get better defensively and offensively. (Rome) helped us a bit with some miscues. They are a young team and trying to improve.
"Our biggest thing is we've got to keep working to get better. It was a good win today, but we've got to continue to improve to be ready for when we face the tough teams in our region."
Along with her strong pitching effort, Jacobs also had a strong day at the plate with two hits, including a triple, to go with five RBIs. Ava Osborne went a perfect 3-for-3 in the cleanup spot with a double and an RBI, and Maddie Carter also finished with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Rounding out the offensive contributors for the Lady Eagles were Lexus Butts with a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored, Brinley Wilson with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored and Chelsea Gonzalez with a hit, a walk and a run scored. All nine batters in the Coosa lineup crossed the plate in the win.
The lone player for Rome (0-3) to reach base in the contest was Laila King who made it to first on an error. Cam Ely pitched three innings for the Lady Wolves with only four of the runs she allowed being earned and she struck out one.
Jacobs said with several players that haven't had any experience on the varsity level, Monday's win should help them grow and hopefully become more consistent.
"It was good to see them have some success today," said Jacobs. "We hope that gives them some confidence as we head to our next game and further into the season.
Coosa will once again square off with Rome on Wednesday on the road in another non-region contest starting at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Wolves were scheduled to play at Chattooga on Tuesday before returning home to get another chance at Coosa on Wednesday.