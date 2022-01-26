Model started with a flurry on Tuesday, but Coosa finished with one as a fourth-quarter run proved to be the difference in the Region 7-AA rivalry matchup.
After falling behind 9-0 to start the game, the Lady Eagles came through when it mattered most as they went on a 9-0 run early in the final period to swing the momentum in their favor and eventually outscored host Model 18-6 in the fourth to earn a 40-31 victory over their Floyd County rivals.
Coosa (3-15, 1-7 in 7-AA) trailed 25-22 to open the final quarter, but Abby Jacobs quickly tied things up with a 3-pointer, her fourth of the evening. After Model jumped back ahead with a free throw, the Lady Eagles strung together several big stops and crucial buckets, including a couple each from Madison Ingram and Paris Woodard, to go up 34-26 as time dwindled down. They were able to seal the win in the closing minutes thanks to some strong defense, rebounding and six huge free throws from Woodard.
"We started controlling the ball and not turning it over (in the fourth quarter)," said Coosa head coach Jason Shields. "That's been our nemesis this year in a lot of games, but we did a good job with it tonight at the end. We got some big rebounds from Sethanie (Morgan), and Madison really gave us an edge attacking with the dribble and getting in the gaps of their defense. Abby hit a big 3. Paris made some shots and got to the free throw line. I just think we got contributions from several different players and played smarter basketball than we have at other times."
Model (7-11, 2-5) opened the game with a quick 3-point surge as they got shots from beyond the arc from three separate players to take an early 9-0 lead. They eventually took a 12-4 lead into the second quarter, but Coosa bounced back to even the game at the half at 16-16 by outscoring the Lady Devils 13-4 in the second period.
The third quarter featured some back-and-forth action that ended with Model's Julia Shinholster knocking down a 3 at the buzzer to send her team to the fourth with a 25-22 advantage before Coosa's late-game rally.
Jacobs led the scoring with a game-high 18 points for Coosa, including four 3s. Woodard added 14 with 10 of those coming down the stretch in the fourth quarter.
"Abby is a shooter, and we're learning to get her open," said Shields. "She has confidence to take those shots and make them so we've got to find ways to get her open looks. Paris is a player we need to get going on a nightly basis. She's got to do what she did in the fourth quarter more often...be aggressive and get to the free throw line."
Shinholster was the top scorer for Model with eight points as no Lady Devil player reached double figures. Tamiya Ragland, Rachel Burkhalter and Sadie Raughton each added six points.
Coosa is back at home on Thursday when they host region-leading Fannin County at 6 p.m. in a game that was originally scheduled for Friday but moved up a day due to potential inclement weather in northeast Georgia. Shields said as tough a season as it has been to this point for his team, they are just looking to get better and play their best basketball in the next few weeks.
"I think we have a chance to win some games in the next few weeks, and that's what we're aiming for," said Shields. "We're getting ready for the region tournament because basketball is a tournament sport and anything can happen if you get going at the right time. Our goal is to get past those first two games at the region tournament and get a playoff spot. We're trying to get better each game to give ourselves a shot to do that."
Model is on the road on Friday for a 7-AA contest at Dade County as they look to bounce back from Tuesday's loss.