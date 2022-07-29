The Coosa Lady Eagles made program history last season by earning a state playoff berth in back-to-back years for the first time.
The goal for head coach Chris Jacobs and his team is to make it three in a row in 2022, but it will take big contributions from a few key returnees and production from a few new faces to make that happen in a new region with tough competition all around.
The Lady Eagles will be competing in Region 7-A Division-I this year after GHSA reclassification, and for softball that means a region with five fellow state playoff teams from 2021.
Starting pitcher and leading hitter from last season Abby Jacobs will play a large role in Coosa’s potential success, and fellow seniors Lexi Terry and Brinley Wilson will also be key as leaders and on-the-field producers, along with a few other upperclassmen.
Chris Jacobs will also need a few others from the group of five sophomores and freshmen to step up into a bigger role.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Chris Jacobs (fifth season)
Last year’s record: 10-7 (lost in first round of state tournament)
Starters lost from last season: 5
Key players: Abby Jacobs (P, Sr.), Lexi Terry (C, Sr.), Brinley Wilson (OF, Sr.), Maddie Carter (OF, Sr.), Emily Lucas (SS, Sr.)
Season opener: Aug. 8 vs. Rome
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has the summer program and preseason practices gone so far, and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
JACOBS: Summer practices are always difficult. We have players on vacation at different times so we have just been focusing on fundamentals.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2022 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
JACOBS: Pitching will be our strength for sure. So my main focus will be on the offensive side. We will need to put the ball in play for sure.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
JACOBS: In order for us to be successful, we are going to have to have great pitching and defense behind (Abby Jacobs). We hope that our offense can scratch a few runs each game.
RN-T: What are the overall goals and/or expectations for what your team wants to accomplish this season?
JACOBS: Our main goal is to return to the state playoffs again this year, however, that is going to be hard with this new region. It is a very tough region for softball. We are going to do everything possible to make that happen though.