Coosa was able to keep the game close for a while but eventually its lack of production at the plate coupled with Trion's timely rallies sent the Lady Eagles to a 9-0 region loss at home on Thursday.
The Lady Eagles (5-7, 1-6 Region 7-A Division I) stayed within striking distance as they trailed 1-0 after three innings and 4-0 after four, but Trion (11-6, 5-2) scored two in the sixth and three in the seventh to pull away. The Lady Bulldogs' pitching duo of Aubrey Burke and Brystal Bowman were also instrumental in the road win as they combined to no-hit the Coosa offense.
Burke pitched the first five innings of scoreless, hitless softball as she struck out seven and walked three to earn the win before Bowman came on to close things out with dominant sixth and seventh innings as she struck out one and walked one.
Coosa head coach Chris Jacobs said it has been a struggle for his team this season trying to manufacture some runs but they will continue to battle and try to break through.
"We're just trying to compete and stay in it," said Jacobs. "We've still got some games left that we have a chance to have success in. We've just got to keep working and keep trying to get better. We played pretty well today in the field, but we just couldn't hit it against some strong pitching."
Coosa's Abby Jacobs pitched the complete game for her side as she went seven innings and allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 11 hits with four strikeouts. She also drew a walk at the plate as one of the few Lady Eagles' runners to reach base.
Brinley Wilson had a pair of walks for Coosa, Mary Klaire Wilson reached on a walk and Aubrey Blanton also made her way to first base thanks to an error in the seventh. But the Lady Eagles' lineup was unable to capitalize with any of those runners on as Burke and Bowman were each able to get big outs to leave them stranded.
At the plate for Trion Lexi Baker went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the charge. Mollie Edge added a pair of hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs, and Rainsley Lawrence went 2-or-4 with an RBI.
Also contributing offensively for the Lady Bulldogs were Bailey Smith with two hits and two runs scored, I'Ziah McCutchins with two hits, three stolen bases and a run scored and Aubree Weaver with a hit and an RBI. Kinzleigh Turner tallied an RBI on a groundout as well.
Coosa will have another tough region test when it travels on the road on Tuesday to Dade County for a 5 p.m. first pitch. Trion will host Chattooga on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in an important region matchup for both teams.