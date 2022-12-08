Despite a couple bright spots few and far between, the 2021-22 season was a tough one overall for the Coosa Lady Eagles, but with some experience mixed with some new faces this year, the team is aiming for a big turnaround.
Coosa, led by head coach Jason Shields, couldn't quite develop the consistency it wanted last year with wins being scarce. But the veteran coach who is heading into his second year at the helm for the Lady Eagles said he is working from the ground up to start the season to develop his players' fundamentals and individual skills to improve their odds of having success as a group.
Among the top returnees is Abby Jacobs, the leading scorer from last year's team, who can hurt opposing defenses with her outside shooting prowess. Riyah Manley is expected to be a breakout candidate to contribute, and several other younger players will be counted on heavily in the team's rotation.
Coosa is already off to a more promising start than a year ago with a pair of wins in the early weeks of the season, including a region victory at home over Dade County earlier this week. Shields is looking for the early success to lead to improved confidence for his team along with the hunger to continue to do what it takes to find its way into the win column.