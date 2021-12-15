Even though their performance wasn’t golden, the Pepperell girls are still in the hunt for the Gold Ball.
Zoe Edge and Ellie Cox made sure of that.
Edge hit a go-ahead jumper with five seconds remaining and Cox knocked down two game-clinching free throws with under two seconds left to lift the Lady Dragons to a tightly-contested 44-40 victory over Unity Christian in the opening round of the Holiday Festival.
Edge’s decisive shot was her only bucket of the game, but it was also the biggest.
Morgan Willingham scored a game-high 14 points for the Lady Dragons, who struggled to find much offensive rhythm, but made a series of clutch plays down the stretch to emerge with the win.
“It was pretty sloppy throughout the game,” said Pepperell coach Emily Claytor. “But we found a way to win. I told the girls after the game — let’s use this win, build on it and come out with some confidence tomorrow.”
The victory sends Pepperell into a second-round match-up against Rome, while Unity Christian — making its first-ever appearance in the Festival — will face Woodland on Thursday in the consolation round. Both games start at 4 p.m.
“The thing that excites me most about winning this game is that it keeps us in the winner’s bracket,” said Cox, the Pepperell senior guard. “We didn’t want to go the loser’s bracket on the first day, for sure.”
Bekah Wisener scored a team-high 13 points for Unity Christian, which led the game most of the way before Pepperell rallied late.
Fitting, for the opening game of the tournament, the coaching staffs for each team were like a “Who’s Who” of past Holiday Festival standouts. Unity Christian head coach Mel Thornbury made the all-Festival team during her playing days at Coosa, and her assistant, Johnna Riggs, was also an impact player for the Lady Eagles.
On the Pepperell staff, Claytor and her assistant coaches, Frances Warner and Emma Price, were stars for the Lady Dragons during their playing careers.
“This tournament is one of my favorite things about basketball season,” said Claytor. “I started coming to this tournament when I was in middle school, and I was able to play in it during high school, and then, even after I graduated, I would come back to the tournament every year with my dad. So, it’s special to get a win.”
Unity Christian owned narrow leads at the end of each quarter — 15-9 at the end of the first, 19-18 at the half, and 30-27 at the end of the three.
The teams then traded buckets for much of the fourth quarter — with Willingham scoring eight points for Pepperell, and Wisener answering with six for Unity — before the dramatic finish that featured Edge’s decisive basket and the two free throws by Cox.
“I was super nervous,” said Cox. “But after I made that first one, I was like, ‘OK, now we’re up three.’ And I was able to relax a little bit and make that second one that secured it for us. But we were just so glad that Zoe hit that shot to put us ahead.”
In other action from the girls bracket on the first day of the tournament:
Darlington 67, Model 27
The Lady Tigers got out to a huge lead early and never let up on Wednesday as they easily advanced past Model to the tournament semifinals.
Darlington took control of the game with an 18-2 advantage in the second quarter and eventually led 32-14 at the half. They put the game even further by outscoring Model 24-11 in the third.
The Lady Tigers were led by Jyjy Johnson with 16 points. Liz Boyd, Emmaline Ratledge and Sarah Tunnell all added nine.
Model’s top scorer was Sadie Raughton with eight points. Addison Cantrell scored seven.
Darlington moves on to face Armuchee in the tournament semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. Model heads into a consolation game against Coosa at 7 p.m.
Chattooga 44, Woodland 28
It was a close one at the half but the Lady Indians put some space between themselves and their opponent in the third quarter to pull away for a first-round victory.
Chattooga held a 17-13 advantage at the half but doubled up Woodland in the third quarter, outscoring them 16-8 in the period to take control of the game.
Neveah Morgan was the leading scorer for the Lady Indians with 14 points. Addyson Daniel added nine, and Tia Dunaway scored eight.
Woodland was led by Abigail Taylor with a game-high 16 points, including three 3-pointers.
Chattooga will play in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s Rome-Pepperell game. Woodland falls into the consolation bracket where they will take on Unity Christian on Thursday at 4 p.m.