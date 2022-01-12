Pepperell has used a consistent recipe of pressure defense, improved passing and balanced scoring during their recent hot streak of success. They once again used that combination on Tuesday night, and it turned into their sixth straight win.
The Lady Dragons got out to a sizeable lead early in the game and kept their foot on the gas on both ends of the court to roll to a dominant 53-21 on Tuesday over region rival Coosa.
Pepperell (10-4, 3-1 in 7-AA) jumped out to a big lead thanks to its full-court pressure defense in the first quarter and took an 18-9 advantage into the second quarter. They were even more dominant on the defensive end in the final quarter before the half as they held Coosa (1-11, 0-4) to just three points in the period to extend their lead to 28-12 at the break.
"We've told the girls that we want our defense fueling what we do on offense," said Pepperell head coach Emily Claytor. "It started from our defense tonight in the first quarter, and the big offensive output makes it come together really well. We are playing good basketball right now, and we want to keep this run going as long as we can."
The Lady Dragons continued to add to their lead in the third quarter, outscoring Coosa 14-6 in the period, and then finished things off by holding the visitors to just three points in the fourth as they continued to employ the full-court press for the majority of the second half.
Pepperell got contributions offensively from several players as they shared the ball well and made the extra pass multiple times to get better looks at the basket. Leading the way was Aaliyah Barkley and Ellie Cox with 14 points apiece. Cox got hot from beyond the arc in the second half as she hit three of of four 3-pointers on the night in the third and fourth quarters.
Also with a solid night on the offensive end was Morgan Willingham with nine points, including a 7-of-10 mark from the free throw line. Emma Kate Owen contributed six points off the bench as well.
"That's what we want to see," said Claytor of her team's balanced scoring and passing. "We've got girls drawing the defense and dishing it to their teammates for a better look right now. We are sharing the ball a lot better than we were early in the season. These juniors and our one senior had to play a lot together over the last few years as freshmen and sophomores, and I really thing that's paying off on the court right now."
Coosa's offense was held in check for most of the night as they only had three players reach the scoring column. They were led by Abby Jacobs with nine points, and Sethanie Morgan and Paris Woodard each scored six.
Pepperell will look to continue their strong play of late when they host another region rival Model on Friday at 6 p.m.
"This region is tough so we've got to keep this momentum going," said Claytor. "We've got another tough one on Friday against Model. We will have play well again to give ourselves a shot against them. They always play hard so it will be a challenge."
Coosa is also at home on Friday to host region foe Chattooga at 6 p.m.