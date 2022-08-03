Pepperell made a tremendous leap from the beginning of last season to the end as they overcame early struggles and tough lessons to peak at the right time and clinch a trip to the state tournament.
With that accomplishment as a jumping off point, head coach Morgan Pullum said this year’s team has the potential to make an even bigger leap with the talent and experience they have on the 2022 roster.
Pullum, who is going into her second season at the helm, said she has been encouraged by how hard the team has worked this offseason and even more excited about how well her Lady Dragons have meshed and created a great team chemistry. Senior libero Allie Adams and junior hitter Rhikkie Sapp are a big part of that as leaders on and off the court.
Pepperell will have a bit of a different path to another potential postseason berth in 2022 as they will play in Region 7-A Division-I this season with some familiar faces and some that are new.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Morgan Pullum (second season)
Last year’s record: 13-28 (lost in first round of state tournament)
Starters lost from last season: 1
Key players: Allie Adams (L, Sr.), Rhikkie Sapp (MH, Jr.), Ella Rhodes (OH, Soph.)
Season opener: Aug. 11 at Coosa vs. Model, Coosa
Coach Questions
RN-T: How has the summer program and preseason practices gone so far, and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
PULLUM: Our summer workouts and preseason practices have been going strong. As a team, we have focused on leading by example and by communicating. Taking things we were good at last season and working on being great at those things takes teamwork and communication. We have discussed that each team has summer workouts and practices so what can we do to make us stand out at the end of the season.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2022 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
PULLUM: This year’s team chemistry is awesome to sit back and watch. The majority of them have played volleyball and basketball together since middle school. They have been able to communicate well when things are not going great. I am excited to see them grow as a team going into the 2022 season. We have been working on utilizing every hitter on the floor during preseason, something we struggled with last season. We are improving but still have a lot to work on when it comes to this.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
PULLUM: We are still a pretty young team going into the 2022 season. We have young players that will be in huge roles, and they have to step up for our team to reach its full potential. We are excited to see the growth between our new and returning players. We believe that our team communication is going to play a huge part in our success this season.
RN-T: What are the overall goals and/or expectations for what your team wants to accomplish this season?
PULLUM: The team goal for the 2022 season is to not settle for last season. We had awesome growth last year but have great potential this year. We expect to have a better regular season and postseason. Our goal is to have a winning season.