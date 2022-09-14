Pepperell Volleyball earned a pair of wins on Tuesday night in a home tri-match against Unity Christian and Trion.
The Lady Dragons (14-15) defeated Trion in two sets, 25-10, 25-20 in the opening match and then took down Unity Christian in two sets, 25-14, 26-24 to close out the doubleheader.
Leading the Pepperell stats were Gabi Smith with 14 kills, eight digs and two aces, Ella Rhodes with 10 kills, eight digs and two aces, Emma Kate Owen with 17 assists, eight digs, three aces and two kills and Hannah Smith with 10 assists, eight aces, five digs and two kills.
Also contributing individually for the Lady Dragons were Allie Adams with 21 digs, six assists and five aces, Rhikkie Sapp with seven kills and one block and Katie Hennon with three kills and one block.
In other prep volleyball contests involving local teams on Tuesday night, Model (16-15, 1-1 in Region 7-AA) split a region tri-match at home, defeating North Murray in two sets and falling to Murray County in three sets, Coosa (4-17) split a home tri-match, defeating Rockmart in two sets and falling to Temple in two sets and Rome (12-8, 1-3 in Region 6-AAAAAA) lost a region match at home to Sequoyah in three sets.
Pepperell will visit Coosa for a tri-match along with Dalton Academy on Thursday starting at 5 p.m., Model will host Unity Christian for a non-region match starting at 5:30 p.m. and Rome will travel to Cartersville for a non-region test starting 5:30 p.m.
In other prep sports action from Tuesday:
Dade County 2, Pepperell 1 (eight innings)
The Lady Dragons lost a tight game in extra innings at home on Tuesday against a strong Dade County team.
Pepperell (7-2, 2-1 in Region 7-A Division I) fell behind as Dade County scored a run in the top of the sixth but fought right back to tie the game wiht a run in the bottom half of the inning. The Lady Wolverines were able to plate one in the eighth and hold Pepperell scoreless in the bottom of the frame to clinch the road win.
Caroline Morgan had another strong outing in the circle for the Lady Dragons despite taking the loss as she pitched all eight innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on eight hits while striking out seven and walking two.
Offensively for Pepperell, Sam Jones had a pair of hits, including a double, and Jolie Splendore added a double, three walks and a run scored in the leadoff spot. Morgan Willingham, Chloe Stroud, Riley Nelson and Aubrey Ashley each had a hit as well, and Morgan reached base twice on hit-by-pitches.
Pepperell will look to bounce back when it visits Darlington on Thursday at 5 p.m. for another region contest.
Trion 3, Armuchee 0
The Lady Indians kept it close against region-leading Trion but couldn't find enough timely hits as they were shutout in a loss at home on Tuesday.
Armuchee (6-10, 2-3 in Region 7-A Division-I) was led offensively by Kelsey Wooten who went 2-for-3 at the plate. Izzy Espy and Kenzie Osborn also contributed a hit apiece.
Sara Harris took the loss despite pitching seven strong innings and allowing three runs on nine hits with one strikeout.
The Lady Indians will visit Dade County on Thursday for another tough region matchup starting at 5:30 p.m.
Chattooga 8, Darlington 3
The Lady Tigers built a 3-0 lead early on Tuesday but host Chattooga rallied for eight runs in the final five innings to grab a region victory.
Darlington (4-7, 0-4 in Region 7-A Division I) scored one run in each of the first three innings to take the early momentum before Chattooga scored two in the third, three in the fifth and three in the sixth to complete the comeback.
Sara Botwinik led the Lady Tigers with a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate, including a double, to go with two RBIs. Emma Hunt added two hits, two runs scored and a stolen base, and Jennifer Martinez also had a pair of hits, including a double. Belle Brooks contributed two hits from the leadoff spot, and Lea Brasington rounded out the individual hitting stats with a hit and an RBI.
Audrey Abbott pitched six innings for Darlington and gave up eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and eight walks to take the loss.
Darlington is back home on Thursday to host region foe Pepperell at 5 p.m.
Haralson County 5, Model 3
The Lady Devils grabbed a 3-1 lead early on but it was two Haralson County runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth that made the difference in a region loss at home on Tuesday.
Model (4-8, 2-5 in Region 7-AA) was led at the plate by Georgia Womack and Katie Johnston who each had two hits, including a double. Javia Samples and Cyndal Reece each contributed a hit and an RBI.
Madison Reaves took the loss for the Lady Devils as she pitched the full seven innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on 14 hits with four strikeouts.
Model was back at home on Wednesday for a non-region contest against Bowdon and will host Gordon Central for another region showdown starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday.